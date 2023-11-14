SAYATVA ARABIA: A Strategic Joint Venture Bringing In-Kingdom Service and Support Capabilities

Our joint venture, SAYATVA ARABIA, enables us to provide unparalleled in-kingdom service and support capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's oil and gas sector. Post this

The IADC Drilling Middle East Conference serves as a strategic platform for SAYATVA ARABIA to highlight the transformative impact of this joint venture. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, SAYATVA ARABIA aims to play a pivotal role in advancing drilling technologies and contributing to the overall growth of the energy sector in the region.

"This announcement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of SAYATVA and the Hytec Group of Companies. Our joint venture, SAYATVA ARABIA, enables us to provide unparalleled in-kingdom service and support capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's oil and gas sector. We are excited to share this development at the IADC Drilling Middle East Conference and look forward to engaging with industry peers," said Prab Ponnambalam, CEO at SAYATVA ARABIA.

SAYATVA ARABIA is enthusiastic about making this important announcement during the conference. Representatives will be available for discussions, providing further insights into the joint venture and the value it brings to the energy landscape in Saudi Arabia.

