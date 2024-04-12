Sayfer: Revolutionary Anti-Hate Crime App Empowers Victims and Witnesses

"Sayfer emerges as a beacon of hope, enabling individuals to report incidents with confidence, either identifiably or anonymously." - Suzanne Brown, Executive Director of the Center for Freedom and Safety Post this

"In a decisive move to combat the rising tide of hate crimes and hate incidents, which have surged in our country by nearly 12% from 2020 to 2021, Sayfer emerges as a beacon of hope, enabling individuals to report incidents with confidence, either identifiably or anonymously," stated Suzanne Brown, Executive Director of the Center for Freedom and Safety. "Every report funneled through our Sayfer app is a strike against the shadows where hate thrives, reinstating power into the hands of victims and witnesses, while equipping law enforcement with the initial research-based analyses needed to activate responsiveness with precision and empathy. Our mission goes beyond merely tracking these heinous acts; it's about weaving together the fabric of our community through connection, empowerment, and mobilization thereby laying the groundwork for a future free from the fear of hate crimes."

With real-time notifications on local and national hate crime trends and comprehensive updates, Sayfer equips users with actionable information to stay informed and alert. The Sayfer Anti-Hate Crime app's launch is especially significant for communities long targeted by hate crimes, including Black, Jewish, and LGBTQ+ populations. By harnessing the power of technology and human intelligence, CFS's Sayfer app sets a new standard in the fight against hate, promoting safety, accountability, and inclusivity. CFS invites everyone to join the movement against hate by downloading the Sayfer app and utilizing its features to protect and connect our communities.

Visit our media kit for more information at: https://keap.page/hx317/sayfer-app-media-toolkit.html. This critical tool is now available online and for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about the Sayfer Anti-Hate Crime app, please visit http://www.sayferapp.com

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR FREEDOM AND SAFETY and SAYFER

The Center for Freedom and Safety is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 to protect individuals and communities from violence that stems from hate. Sayfer is a pioneering technology dedicated to enhancing personal and community safety. Sayfer sits at the forefront of empowering individuals to take a stand against hate crimes and fosters a safe and inclusive society.

