Saying Farewell to Osh: Oakland Zoo Prepares for the Departure of Their Beloved Male African Elephant

Moving Osh, who weighs 15,000 pounds and stands 11 feet 2 inches tall, requires significant time and preparation to ensure his comfort during the transition. He will be transported in a specially designed, air-conditioned trailer, providing enough space for the 40-hour journey to Tennessee. In the upcoming months, the Animal Care team at Oakland Zoo will hold voluntary training sessions to prepare Osh for the journey. Members of The Sanctuary's animal care and veterinary staff will also visit Oakland Zoo to connect with his current staff and begin building their relationships with Osh. The Zoo will also launch a half-million-dollar campaign to support this transition and its commitment to conservation for one year.

With Osh's departure, the Zoo can explore different options for Osh's current habitat, including bringing in a new species to take residence. The Zoo must invest significantly in renovating the 35-year-old habitat (including the barn and behind-the-scenes areas) and evaluate the long-term wellbeing of whichever species it commits to. Envisioning a new, state-of-the-art facility will allow the Zoo to provide the highest level of care to any species it chooses to commit to. This endeavor may take at least 18 months to complete.

The Zoo has maintained an elephant program for 75 years, which has evolved into the innovative and industry-leading program it is today. With a 35-year commitment to elephant conservation in the wild and advocating for elephant welfare under human care, the Zoo sees this move as a pivotal moment to reaffirm its commitment to elephants.

"Oakland Zoo's 'elephant program of the future' requires much more than our habitat and facilities can provide today for this species to thrive in human care. Our commitment to supporting the success of elephants remains unwavering, although our participation in their success may need to evolve," says Nik Dehejia, CEO of Oakland Zoo.

The Zoo will continue to support its elephant partners who combat poaching, collaborate with communities to launch initiatives that stop the illegal wildlife trade and promote coexistence with this iconic endangered species.

Osh has lived at the Oakland Zoo for 20 years. During this time, many guests and followers of the Zoo have made memories with him. Throughout different stages of life, from field trips to family vacations and engagements, Osh and other African elephants have called the Zoo home and have been a part of Zoo community members' lives, creating strong bonds with the elephants at Oakland Zoo. The Zoo wanted to honor the bonds people have formed with Osh by announcing his move early. This early announcement of his departure provides ample time for those who wish to say goodbye before he moves to Tennessee. Guests are encouraged to visit Osh before he leaves this Fall.

