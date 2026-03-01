Sayulita Wellness Retreat Announces Major Expansion with New Luxury Estate to Meet Growing Global Demand for Transformational Healing

Sayulita Wellness Retreat, a leader in holistic recovery and spiritual transformation, has officially opened a new luxury location in Sayulita, Mexico. This expansion is a direct response to high demand, allowing the center to scale its clinical-grade healing protocols within a high-end, resort-style environment.

SAYULITA, Mexico, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayulita Wellness Retreat, a premier destination for holistic recovery and spiritual transformation, is proud to announce the opening of its newest luxury location. This expansion significantly increases the retreat's capacity to host its world-renowned healing experiences, blending the high-end, resort-style luxury that Sayulita is famous for with deep, clinical-grade wellness protocols.

The new location is designed as a sanctuary of serenity, offering guests an unparalleled environment to undergo profound personal shifts. By expanding its footprint, Sayulita Wellness can now accommodate more seekers from around the globe, providing them with the space and expert care needed to address trauma, addiction, and mental clarity through their specialized programs.

"Our mission has always been to provide a container for deep, lasting change," said Andrew Tansil, CEO and Founder of Sayulita Wellness Retreat. "With the addition of this stunning new location, we are finally able to meet the overwhelming demand for our services. This isn't just about adding beds; it's about expanding our ability to bring healing to the world in a setting that honors the dignity and comfort of every guest who walks through our doors."

The new facility features the signature "Sayulita Luxury" aesthetic—integrating lush tropical nature with modern, high-end amenities. This environment is essential to the retreat's philosophy: that true healing is most effective when the nervous system is at peace.

One of the primary focuses of the new location will be the expansion of the retreat's specialized offerings, including their acclaimed intensive wellness retreats. For more information on the specific programs offered at the new site, visit: https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/ibogaine-retreat-sayulita/.

About Andrew Tansil

Andrew is the founder of Sayulita Wellness Retreat, where he combines over a decade of entrepreneurial experience with a deep commitment to healing and transformation. With a background in wellness, marketing, and plant medicine, Andrew created the retreat as a sanctuary for those seeking clarity, connection, and lasting change. Driven by purpose and passion, he curates experiences that blend luxury, nature, and ancient wisdom to help guests reconnect with their highest selves.

About Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Sayulita Wellness Retreat is a world-class healing center located in Sayulita, Mexico. Specializing in plant medicine, holistic therapy, and luxury wellness, the retreat provides a safe, clinical, and nurturing environment for individuals looking to overcome life's greatest hurdles and rediscover their purpose.

Media Contact

Sayulita Wellness Retreat, Sayulita Wellness Retreat, 1 833-700-1002, [email protected], https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

