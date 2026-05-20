Sayulita Wellness Retreat Launches Dedicated Ibogaine Treatment Platform to Champion Clinical Safety in Psychedelic Care

Sayulita Wellness Retreat has highlighted its specialized, medically supervised Ibogaine treatment program designed to provide a secure neurological reset for individuals facing addiction, trauma, and burnout. The luxury facility sets a strict industry benchmark for safety by incorporating on-site medical doctors, 24/7 nursing care, and extensive pre-treatment cardiac screenings into their protocols. Founder Andrew Tansil emphasized that combining this world-class clinical infrastructure with an intimate, luxury sanctuary allows guests to safely drop their defenses and achieve lasting, profound transformation.

SAYULITA, Mexico, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mexico's Pacific coast, has officially launched its brand-new, comprehensive web resource dedicated exclusively to its medically supervised Ibogaine treatment programs. The new page, accessible at https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/ibogaine-treatment/, is designed to provide transparency, rigorous medical facts, and clear guidance for individuals, executives, and couples navigating profound life transitions, addiction recovery, and deep psychological burnout.

As global interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy hits an all-time high, the launch of this specialized platform addresses a critical need for clear, data-driven information regarding the safety, screening, and integration protocols required for complex plant medicines like Ibogaine.

The newly unveiled page offers an in-depth breakdown of Sayulita's multi-phase protocol, which uniquely bridges ancient ancestral wisdom with modern clinical infrastructure. Unlike standard retreat formats, Sayulita Wellness Retreat anchors its Ibogaine program in absolute medical excellence, featuring on-site medical doctors, 24/7 nursing care, and mandatory pre-treatment screenings including advanced laboratory diagnostics and electrocardiograms (ECGs).

"Our goal with launching this dedicated page is to demystify Ibogaine therapy and set a transparent, global benchmark for safety and clinical responsibility," said Andrew Tansil, Founder and CEO of Sayulita Wellness Retreat. "Ibogaine is a phenomenal, rapid catalyst for neurological resets and emotional breakthroughs, but it demands immense clinical respect. By providing a secure, professionalized container surrounded by an intimate luxury environment, we allow our guests to confidently drop their defenses, heal their nervous systems, and reclaim their lives with absolute dignity."

Beyond clinical safety, the new platform details the retreat's holistic, high-touch ecosystem. To ensure personalized care, group sizes are strictly limited, allowing the retreat's 15-person multidisciplinary team to focus heavily on custom, trauma-informed integration. The program utilizes somatic experiencing, hypnotherapy, and breathwork to ensure that the profound insights achieved during the physical ceremony are successfully woven into lasting, everyday lifestyle changes.

The digital launch comes as part of Sayulita Wellness Retreat's continued expansion into specialized, high-tier therapeutic tracks, offering a compassionate, luxury-grade sanctuary for sustainable personal optimization.

To explore the new platform, review safety criteria, or apply for an upcoming Ibogaine treatment session, please visit https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/ibogaine-treatment/.

About Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Sayulita Wellness Retreat is a premier luxury healing sanctuary located in Nayarit, Mexico. Specializing in medically supervised Ibogaine and Psilocybin therapies, the center delivers trauma-informed care designed for deep personal optimization, addiction recovery, and emotional breakthrough. By combining world-class hospitality and private cliffside villa accommodations with a rigorous clinical infrastructure, Sayulita Wellness Retreat provides a compassionate and safe path toward profound, permanent life transitions.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Andrew Tansil, Founder & CEO

Company: Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 833-700-1002

Website: https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

Media Contact

Vinness, Sayulita Wellness Retreat, 52 (833) 700-1002, [email protected], https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

SOURCE Sayulita Wellness Retreat