Sayulita Wellness Retreat has launched its expanded lineup of medically supervised plant medicine retreats in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, beautifully bridging elite clinical safety with ancient healing traditions. Hosted at a secure, luxury oceanfront villa, the all-inclusive psilocybin, ibogaine, and DMT programs are overseen by an on-site physician and licensed therapists to help executives, couples, and individuals overcome burnout, trauma, or relationship disconnect. Combining flexible 4- and 7-day itineraries with premium amenities—like private chef dining, Wim Hof breathwork, and spa therapies—the fully legal retreat ensures lasting transformation through up to four weeks of post-retreat 1-1 psychotherapy and a 90-day microdose support program.

SAYULITA, Mexico, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sayulita Wellness Retreat Redefines Holistic Healing with Luxury Medical-Psychedelic Programs in Mexico

Elevated Clinical Safety Meets Ancient Wisdom at Exclusive Oceanfront Sanctuary in Riviera Nayarit

Sayulita Wellness Retreat, a premier destination for transformative plant medicine and alternative therapies, today announced its expanded roster of personalized, medically supervised psychedelic healing experiences. Nestled in a private, secure oceanview villa in San Pancho, Mexico, the retreat bridges the gap between sacred indigenous traditions and cutting-edge clinical protocols to treat burnout, trauma, and relationship distress.

As public interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy reaches an all-time high, Sayulita Wellness Retreat offers an uncompromising solution for discerning guests who demand both luxury and clinical rigor. The facility specializes in tailored programs utilizing psilocybin, ibogaine, and DMT therapy, providing an immersive sanctuary for deep psychological and emotional transformation.

A New Standard in Clinical Safety and Western Expertise

Unlike rustic or unvetted plant medicine centers, Sayulita Wellness Retreat prioritizes absolute patient safety. Every therapeutic guest undergoes a rigorous evaluation by a dedicated on-site medical team.

The clinical infrastructure includes:

Expert Medical Supervision: Led by Dr. Marco Carrillo, a skilled physician specializing in emergency medicine, alongside Rodrigo Plata, RN. The team provides continuous health tracking, pre-screening, and attentive recovery monitoring.

Advanced Clinical Safeguards: For intensive addiction-interruption protocols like Ibogaine therapy, the retreat utilizes dedicated on-site equipment, including EKGs, defibrillators, and magnesium IV therapies to guarantee physiological safety.

Ancestral and Psychological Integration: Ceremonies are guided by Master Víctor Chong, an integrative psychotherapist with over two decades of experience weaving contemporary crisis intervention with the living knowledge of ancestral masters.

Luxury Accommodations and Holistic Well-Being

Recognizing that deep healing requires absolute comfort and discretion, the retreat takes place in a premium penthouse facility featuring private oceanview rooms, an on-site spa, a gym, a private beach, and a rooftop pool.

To nurture the body and integrate the psychedelic experience, all-inclusive packages feature a diverse roster of somatic therapies and curated excursions:

Gourmet Wellness Dining: A private chef prepares tailored, anti-inflammatory vegan and pescatarian meals designed to elevate the senses and support physiological recovery.

Somatic and Nervous System Regulation: Packages feature Wim Hof breathwork and ice therapy, sound therapy immersions, daily yoga, hypnotherapy, and localized relaxation massages.

Nature-Immersion Excursions: Experiences include horseback riding through the jungle and along private beaches, alongside exclusive sunset sailboat dinner cruises.

Tailored Itineraries for Executives and Couples

To accommodate modern schedules, Sayulita Wellness Retreat has pioneered executive-friendly formatting. Alongside comprehensive 7-day deep dives, the center offers highly requested 4-day all-inclusive retreats, allowing busy professionals, business owners, and medical practitioners to experience meaningful transformation without extensive time away from their practices.

Additionally, the center features dedicated Couples Psychedelic Therapy Retreats. These specialized tracks utilize psilocybin and intimacy coaching to help partners dissolve communication barriers, heal past relationship trauma, and dramatically deepen empathy and intimacy in a shared, supportive environment.

Fully Compliant and Protected Aftercare

Operating safely and transparently within local frameworks, the retreat's practices are legally protected under Article 195 bis of the Mexican Federal Penal Code, which safeguards the use of traditional plant medicines for spiritual ceremonies and traditional practices.

Furthermore, Sayulita Wellness Retreat ensures that transformation extends far beyond Mexico. Every program includes up to four weeks of direct, 1-1 post-retreat integration coaching with a licensed therapist, paired with an optional 90-day microdose support program to ground new perspectives into lasting lifestyle habits.

"Our retreat is where clinical expertise, refined luxury, and ancient wisdom converge," said Andrew Tansil, Founder of Sayulita Wellness Retreat. "We have created a secure, world-class sanctuary where healing is not just an abstract goal—it is elevated to an art form. By blending rigorous western medical diagnostics with deep emotional and spiritual guidance, our guests achieve breakthroughs that ripple positively into their careers, relationships, and daily lives."

About Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Sayulita Wellness Retreat is a premier luxury plant medicine and alternative therapy center located in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Combining over a decade of alternative medicine experience with private, high-end oceanfront accommodations, the center delivers personalized, safe, and life-changing psychedelic experiences under the care of licensed medical professionals and veteran integration psychotherapists.

To review retreat dates, pricing tiers, or to schedule a private registration consultation, visit https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com.

Media Contact:

Caileigh Feldman, Chief Experience Officer

Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Las Clavelinas 293, 63729 San Francisco, Nay., Mexico

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com

Media Contact

Vinness, Sayulita Wellness Retreat, 52 (833) 700-1002, [email protected], https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

SOURCE Sayulita Wellness Retreat