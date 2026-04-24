Sayulita Wellness Retreat Redefines Luxury Healing with Enhanced Medically Supervised Plant Medicine Programs in Mexico

Sayulita Wellness Retreat, a premier destination for holistic transformation and psychedelic-assisted therapy, is proud to announce the expansion of its clinical-grade healing protocols and luxury sanctuary offerings. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Andrew Tansil, the retreat is setting a new global standard for safety, luxury, and lasting emotional breakthrough.

SAYULITA, Mexico, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled in a private cliffside villa overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Sayulita Wellness Retreat offers a unique bridge between ancient ancestral wisdom and modern medical rigor. Specializing in Psilocybin therapy, Couples Healing, and medically supervised Ibogaine treatment, the center has become a global destination for high-level executives, couples, and individuals seeking a "neurological reset" from addiction, trauma, and burnout.

"Our mission has always been to provide a secure and sacred container for deep, lasting change," said Andrew Tansil, Founder and CEO of Sayulita Wellness Retreat. "Healing isn't just about the medicine; it's about the environment in which that medicine is received. We've curated an experience where luxury, nature, and clinical safety intersect, allowing our guests to drop their defenses and reconnect with their highest selves. At Sayulita, we aren't just facilitating retreats; we are supporting the most significant life transitions our guests will ever make."

The 2024-2025 program schedule introduces several key enhancements:

Medical Excellence: On-site physicians and 24/7 nursing staff for Ibogaine protocols, including pre-treatment ECGs and lab diagnostics.

Holistic Integration: A multi-modal approach featuring somatic experiencing, hypnotherapy, and trauma-informed breathwork to ensure insights gained during ceremony translate into daily life.

Intimate Sanctuary Environment: To maintain a high-touch experience, group sizes remain strictly limited, ensuring each guest receives personalized attention from the retreat's 15-person multidisciplinary team.

Expanded Couples Programming: Specialized tracks designed for partners to resolve deep-seated communication barriers and emotional disconnection through guided psilocybin journeys.

Andrew Tansil's vision for the retreat is rooted in his decade of entrepreneurial experience and a personal commitment to healing. "I created this sanctuary because I saw a need for a professionalized approach to plant medicine, one that honors the dignity of the guest while upholding the highest ethical and medical standards," Tansil added.

For more information on upcoming retreat dates, or to apply for a program, visit https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/.

About Andrew Tansil:

Andrew Tansil is the founder of Sayulita Wellness Retreat. With a background in wellness, marketing, and plant medicine, Andrew created the retreat as a sanctuary for those seeking clarity, connection, and lasting change. Driven by purpose and passion, he curates experiences that blend luxury, nature, and ancient wisdom to help guests reconnect with their highest selves.

About Sayulita Wellness Retreat:

Sayulita Wellness Retreat is a luxury healing sanctuary located in Nayarit, Mexico. Offering medically supervised Ibogaine and Psilocybin retreats, the center specializes in trauma-informed care for addiction, depression, and personal optimization. The retreat combines world-class hospitality with a rigorous clinical infrastructure to provide a safe path toward profound personal transformation.

Media Contact:

Andrew Tansil

CEO, Sayulita Wellness Retreat

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

Media Contact

Sayulita Wellness, Andrew Tansil, 1 8337001002, [email protected], https://sayulitawellnessretreat.com/

SOURCE Andrew Tansil