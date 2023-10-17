Sazmining's Paraguayan Bitcoin Mining Facility Goes Live with the lowest hosting costs in the mining industry

Bitcoin mining in Paraguay not only converts a historical loss into profit but also aligns with Sazmining's broader mission of fostering a sustainable and forward-looking future for economies and cultures all over the world Tweet this

Paraguay's unique energy surplus situation, stemming from the Itaipu Dam project jointly undertaken with Brazil, has paved the way for this groundbreaking development. By harnessing surplus electricity, Sazmining's bitcoin mining operations are transforming a historical financial loss into a profitable future for the entire nation. Key stakeholders, including Paraguayan politicians and the local power provider, ANDE, have enthusiastically embraced this innovative approach, actively participating in electricity-for-Bitcoin transactions.

Kent Halliburton, President and COO of Sazmining, shared his thoughts on the venture, stating, "Bitcoin mining in Paraguay not only converts a historical loss into profit but also aligns with Sazmining's broader mission of fostering a sustainable and forward-looking future for economies and cultures all over the world."

Sazmining distinguishes itself in the industry by offering a fully non-custodial service at the lowest rates possible while dedicating themselves to 100% carbon-free energy usage. Customers receive their bitcoin rewards directly from the mining pools to their private wallets, ensuring maximum security and control over their assets. The company's business model is built on mutual success, with Sazmining only earning when customers do. This incentivizes the company to optimize the mining environment for efficiency and the long-term health of the miners, ensuring that rig uptime is optimized for maximum Bitcoin generation . In an industry first, Sazmining also allows customers to transfer their existing mining rigs – providing unprecedented freedom for miners all over the world to benefit from the historically low energy costs.

Sazmining's new bitcoin mining facility in Paraguay represents a groundbreaking advancement for the Bitcoin mining industry. By offering the lowest retail hosting costs in the field while pioneering an industry-leading user interface and customer experience (which is apparent according to public customer reviews and feedback), Sazmining has created an optimal scenario that benefits miners, the environment, and the nation of Paraguay. With the facility now live and running, Sazmining is proud to be at the forefront of carbon-free Bitcoin mining and setting a new standard for the industry.

About Sazmining

Sazmining is a sustainable bitcoin mining platform that aims to onboard the next million people into the Bitcoin network as miners. With the Sazmining platform, anyone can buy their own mining rig(s) and generate regular passive income from entirely clean energy without the headache of having to set-up, maintain, and run it themselves. Sazmining pools customer capital to bulk order discounted mining rigs and negotiate for low-cost, long-term carbon neutral energy contracts, yet only profits when clients succeed. By making bitcoin mining accessible to regular people and relying solely on clean energy sources, Sazmining ensures a bright future for Bitcoin.

