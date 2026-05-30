SBA Names Western Timber Frame Utah's 2026 Manufacturing Small Business of the Year

Western Timber Frame has received the SBA's 2026 Utah Manufacturing Small Business of the Year award, recognizing the company's continued expansion and impact within Utah's manufacturing sector. The honor reflects the brand's investment in American-made timber craftsmanship, its growing Payson facility, and its role in creating custom outdoor structures for customers nationwide.

PAYSON, Utah, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western Timber Frame, a family-owned manufacturer known for custom timber frame outdoor structures, has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2026 Utah Manufacturing Small Business of the Year.

The recognition highlights Western Timber Frame's growth as a Utah-based manufacturer, its investment in American-made timber frame production, and its contribution to the state's small business community. The company was honored during the SBA Utah District Office's Celebration Awards Luncheon on April 17, 2026, at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah.

Founded by J. Hyrum Thompson and Laurence Bunker, Western Timber Frame designs and manufactures custom pergolas, pavilions, gazebos, arbors, trellises, and other timber frame structures for residential and commercial customers. The company combines traditional timber craftsmanship with modern manufacturing systems, including its patented Dovetail Difference® joinery.

"This recognition is meaningful because Western Timber Frame is built around more than structures," said J. Hyrum Thompson, CEO of Western Timber Frame. "At our core, we are helping families create places to gather, and the structure is what makes those experiences possible. Support from Mountain America and the SBA 504 program helped make our Payson facility a reality, and we are grateful for the opportunity to keep growing from here."

Mountain America Credit Union nominated Western Timber Frame for the SBA recognition. The nomination highlighted the company's manufacturing growth, its role in Utah's small business economy, and its expansion into a 20,000-square-foot facility in Payson, Utah. The facility acquisition was supported in part through the SBA 504 loan program, facilitated by Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain West Small Business Finance.

"Having the option to use the SBA loan truly made this possible," said Laurence Bunker, President of Western Timber Frame. "It allowed us to work with the resources we had and turn the Payson facility into a reality. Mountain America was phenomenal throughout the process, and our team deserves the credit for making this recognition possible."

The Payson facility gives Western Timber Frame expanded capacity to support design, fabrication, finishing, and logistics as demand for its timber frame structures continues to grow across the United States. The move also strengthened the company's ability to serve customers with more efficient production workflows while maintaining the handcrafted quality that has defined the brand.

The SBA Utah award places Western Timber Frame among a group of 2026 honorees recognized for business achievement, growth, and community impact.

Western Timber Frame's recognition is part of the SBA Utah District Office's National Small Business Week recognition program, which highlights entrepreneurs, job creators, and small businesses across the state. For Western Timber Frame, the award underscores a period of manufacturing growth that includes expanded production capacity, continued investment in skilled craftsmanship, and a focus on creating outdoor spaces where families, businesses, and communities can gather.

For more information about Western Timber Frame, visit https://www.westerntimberframe.com

About Western Timber Frame

Western Timber Frame is a family-owned designer and manufacturer of custom timber frame structures based in Payson, Utah. The company creates handcrafted pergolas, pavilions, gazebos, arbors, trellises, and outdoor living structures for residential and commercial clients across the United States. Western Timber Frame is known for its patented Dovetail Difference® joinery system, custom design approach, and commitment to American-made timber craftsmanship.

Media Contact

Laurence Bunker, Western Timber Frame, 1 877-870-8755, [email protected], https://www.westerntimberframe.com/

SOURCE Western Timber Frame