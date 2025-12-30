SBARates.com Launches Bring Transparency to SBA Lending. Showcasing ~450 of the Most Active SBA Lenders and Real Average Loan Rates

Many small-business owners lack clarity on which lenders are active in SBA lending, how they price loans, and which lenders finance their specific industry. SBARates.com solves that by aggregating real SBA rate metrics, approval counts, and average loan sizes all in one searchable directory.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SBARates.com today announced the public launch of the nation's first and only searchable directory that allows business owners to compare real SBA loan rates from top 450 SBA lenders, filtered by over 750 of the top industries.
Built to bring transparency to one of the most confusing parts of small-business financing, SBARates.com aggregates rate data, lender activity, and industry specialization from the SBA's Freedom of Information Act Data, to help entrepreneurs quickly identify which banks and non-bank lenders are offering the most competitive SBA 7(a) rates.
For decades, SBA lending data has been difficult for business owners to access or interpret. SBARates.com changes that by making it easy to:
- Search SBA lenders by industry specialty (e.g., contractors, restaurants, trucking, medical practices, retail, professional services)
- Compare current SBA 7(a) interest rates from actively lending banks and non-bank lenders
- View lender performance, including approval volume, average loan size, and rate spreads
- Identify lenders most likely to say "yes" based on industry trends and credit patterns
Our goal is simple: to make SBA loan shopping as transparent as shopping for a mortgage. The site is free to use and updated regularly as lenders adjust rates and SBA activity evolves.
Media Contact
Steve Fulmer, SBARates.com, 1 321-463-7353, [email protected], https://sbarates.com
SOURCE SBARates.com
Share this article