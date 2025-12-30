SBARates.com Launches Bring Transparency to SBA Lending. Showcasing ~450 of the Most Active SBA Lenders and Real Average Loan Rates

Many small-business owners lack clarity on which lenders are active in SBA lending, how they price loans, and which lenders finance their specific industry. SBARates.com solves that by aggregating real SBA rate metrics, approval counts, and average loan sizes all in one searchable directory.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SBARates.com today announced the public launch of the nation's first and only searchable directory that allows business owners to compare real SBA loan rates from top 450 SBA lenders, filtered by over 750 of the top industries.