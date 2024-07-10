SBB Research Group Foundation Names May 2024 Grant Finalists: Project Education Plus, Support Over Stigma, You Matter 2

The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the May 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the May 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Project Education Plus (Chicago, IL) enlightens youth on capitalizing on society's educational, technological, and recreational opportunities. Additionally, they assist marginalized communities in Chicago, including children, seniors, and families.

Support Over Stigma (St. Charles, IL) is committed to saving the lives of military personnel, Veterans, first responders, and their families. They achieve this by providing the necessary support, education, tools, and resources to help individuals overcome mental health and service-related challenges.

You Matter 2 (Flossmoor, IL) is dedicated to nurturing leadership and personal development among South Suburban youth. The organization empowers young individuals, honors cultural roots, and encourages community involvement.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbrg.org

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation