SBJ Capital Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Inc. announced its fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. announced its fifth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"At SBJ, we take immense pride in our track record of supporting founder and family-owned businesses. Being named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within small businesses," says Matt Cole, Managing Director and Head of Business Development at SBJ.

"We hold a profound respect for the dedication, resilience, and innovation displayed by small business owners who pour their heart and soul into their companies," says Ben Landis, Managing Director at SBJ.

"This recognition by Inc. reinforces our mission to partner with family and founder-owned business, enabling them to reach new heights while preserving the unique legacies they've built," says Tom Barber, Managing Director at SBJ.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About SBJ Capital

SBJ Capital is a private investment firm focused on investing in founder and family-owned consumer and services companies. SBJ provides operational resources, strategic advice, domain expertise, and a partnership approach to realize the shared goals of entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams. SBJ was founded by an experienced team of professionals with a track record of growing companies both as principal investors and as operating executives. Please visit www.sbjcap.com for more information.

Media Contact

Katelyn Wood, SBJ Capital, 1 4158481990, [email protected], www.sbjcap.com

SOURCE SBJ Capital