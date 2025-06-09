SBP Welcomes Deidre Boulware as new Chief Human Resources Officer

"Joining SBP means joining a team that empowers entire communities to rebuild, recover, and thrive." Post this

Ms. Boulware will play a key role in advancing SBP's HR policies, people operations, and fostering a culture of engagement and development, ensuring SBP has a strong pipeline of future leaders. She is a seasoned human resources executive with 20 years of experience leading human capital strategy, organizational design, and enterprise-wide transformation in the private and public sectors.

She most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Corporate Functions Talent and Inclusion at Citi.

Prior to that, she held senior human resources roles at major companies and financial services firms such as American Century Investments, Willis Towers Watson, Capital One, Ally Financial and Wachovia Securities. She has also held HR leadership roles in nonprofit and smaller mission-focused organizations.

"HR is about empowering people and organizations to excel," said Ms. Boulware. "Joining SBP means joining a team that empowers entire communities to rebuild, recover, and thrive. I am honored to contribute to this important work and help advance a people-first culture that enhances potential and strengthens mission delivery."

Ms. Boulware holds an MBA in Finance and Organizational Behavior from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Hampton University.

ABOUT SBP

SBP is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities to shrink the time between disaster and recovery by rebuilding homes, increasing resilience, and improving policies to meet the needs of all survivors. For more information, please visit www.sbpusa.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Wright, SBP, 1 718.427.5480, [email protected], www.sbpusa.org

