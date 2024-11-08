SBPI Graphics acquires multiple companies, expands nationwide reach

Kopytek and Print it Big!® share our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Tucker Henry, CEO of SBPI Graphics. Post this

Kopytek and Print it Big!® share our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Tucker Henry, CEO of SBPI Graphics. "By joining forces, we can combine our strengths to better serve our clients and accelerate our growth trajectory. This strategic acquisition represents a significant step in our strategy to enhance our service offerings and expand our presence nationwide in the consumer, retail and fleet markets."

Both companies have proven track records over many decades, making them valuable additions to SBPI. John Peterson, CEO of Kopytek, Inc. and Print it Big!® said, "the combined entity will focus on growth and synergies through this acquisition. I have worked with the Henry family for over 25 years, first with Bill and now his son Tucker. I know what great competitors they have been, and it is exciting to all be on the same team. The combined company will have incredible expertise, and virtually unlimited production capacity." Henry and Peterson said the combined entity will make Print it Big!® powered by SBPI Graphics the largest wide format printer in the bi-state area, with the largest array of product offerings in the Midwest. All sales, production and human resources are expected to join with the company in a consolidated facility centrally located in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information regarding the acquisition and future developments, please visit www.printitbig.com or contact:

Tucker Henry

CEO

SBPI Graphics

314/423-2424 x120

[email protected]

About SBPI Graphics

Founded in the late 1950's as a dealer and servicer of bindery equipment, SBPI Graphics eventually transitioned into large format graphic screen printing in the early 1990's. In 2002, SBPI Graphics invested in its first wide format digital press and in the years since has continually expanded and upgraded its printing, finishing, and fulfillment capabilities in addition to moving to an expanded facility in 2012. SBPI Graphics strives to form long-term relationships with their clients, utilizing a complete understanding of their business in order to provide timely, innovative marketing solutions.

About Kopytek, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Kopytek started as a small offset printing company, growing into one of the largest digital printers in Missouri. In 2017, Kopytek invested in wide-format printing with a multi-million-dollar expansion, bringing a nationwide presence to the Print it Big!® brand. Kopytek, Inc. is a 3M® certified installation facility, providing nationwide design, printing and installation of wide format graphics, and is 3M® MCS warranty certified.

