SBS Australia Fortifies Its Video Content Security Strategy with BuyDRM's KeyOS Platform

"BuyDRM's decades of experience providing world-class content security, helps protect revenues that otherwise might be lost due to piracy." - Colin Hendry, SBS Australia, Streaming Specialist Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome SBS Australia as a valued BuyDRM customer and increase our footprint in APAC," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "Our MultiKey Service is designed to provide robust security for premium video content, and we're confident that SBS Australia will greatly benefit from protecting its assets and in doing so, increase its bottom line."

"The KeyOS MultiKey Service will ensure that our content remains secured from illegal viewing and distribution, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional programming to our diverse audience with confidence," said Colin Hendry, SBS Australia, Streaming Specialist. "BuyDRM's decades of experience providing world-class content security, helps protect revenues that otherwise might be lost due to piracy."

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, PlayMedia, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, Roku, Samsung TV+, Sinclair Digital, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV and ViaPlay.

For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/

About SBS Australia

SBS holds a unique place in the Australian media landscape, inspiring all Australians to explore, respect and celebrate our diverse world and in doing so, contributes to an inclusive and cohesive society. From its beginnings in 1975, SBS has evolved into a contemporary, multiplatform and multilingual media organisation with a free-to-air TV portfolio spanning six distinctive channels in SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV), SBS VICELAND, SBS Food, SBS World Movies, and SBS WorldWatch; an extensive radio and audio content network providing more than 60 culturally and linguistically diverse communities with services in their own language; and an innovative digital offering, including streaming destination SBS On Demand, available to audiences anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit https://www.sbs.com.au/

©2024 BuyDRM Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, 1 512-377-1340, [email protected], www.buydrm.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE BuyDRM