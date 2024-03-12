Scale Bank Partners with CorServ to Launch Comprehensive Credit Card Program

"With CorServ's modern commercial credit card program, we will truly be able to provide industry-leading commercial, purchasing, and virtual cards for our commercial customers." Post this

Scale Bank selected CorServ's modern card issuing program to offer credit cards with extensive commercial banking capabilities. With the advanced credit card program, CorServ gives Scale Bank the unique opportunity to participate in all credit decisions which impact its commercial banking customers.

"Scale Bank has always provided exceptional banking expertise to our clients through our commercial lending capabilities and financial solutions to advance business," said Mike Heil, EVP Commercial Lending, at Scale Bank. "With CorServ's modern commercial credit card program, we will truly be able to provide industry-leading commercial, purchasing, and virtual cards for our commercial customers."

Scale Bank will be equipped to serve their clients based on their unique commercial or business banking needs with features such as virtual card support for businesses' ePayables, extensive spend controls including by MCC, a free expense reporting system, sales and servicing portals, transparent and robust reporting, all hosted and using CorServ's secure PCI-compliant software.

"CorServ provides a boosted value for Scale Bank and their customers with improved digital banking services for commercial lending including easier employee expenses and vendor payments," said Anil Goyal, CEO at CorServ. "We are thrilled to provide a competitive and sophisticated commercial credit card program for Scale Bank's customers."

About Scale Bank

Scale Bank knows business banking and what it takes to run a growing business. For more than 50 years, we have partnered with our customers to help them achieve their goals – to help them do more. Scale Bank offers a range of business banking solutions including commercial lending options, warehouse funding, equipment financing, cash management, and factoring services, and the expertise to help businesses understand what will work for them. For more information about Scale Bank's complete line of financial services, call 952-831-6600 or visit Scale Bank's website at http://www.scale.bank.

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com.

