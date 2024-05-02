Scale LLP Launches "Scale for Impact" to Fulfill its Commitment to the Community

Further investing in the mission to transform legal practice for lawyers, clients, and community.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale LLP, the Silicon Valley-based distributed law firm, announced today that it has launched the "Scale for Impact" initiative to further the firm's mission to transform legal practice for lawyers and clients, and expand its broader impact to communities. The initiative is born from the firm's values and commitment to "Do it. Do it right. Do right."

Leading the initiative are James Creedon, Deputy Managing Partner at Scale LLP and Reisman Award recipient, along with Kristen Smith Dayley, Corporate & Securities Partner at Scale LLP and Executive Director of human rights non-profit "Their Story is Our Story."

The firm is investing heavily in several strategic initiatives. First, Impact Week maximizes all firm member participation in hands-on pro bono and volunteer service projects across the nation on a quarterly basis. Second, Scale has joined with Ecologi as a Climate Action Workforce, planting 57,640 trees and offsetting over 339 tons of carbon to date. Third, through its Impact Training, Scale delivers a quarterly online educational program focused on providing legal support to nonprofits and social enterprises. Finally, Scale is seeking B Corp Certification to become one of the largest B Corp law firms in the world. B Corp Certification has become the gold standard for social enterprise.

"Lawyers want to find ways to have a greater impact in their communities and want to feel that their personal values are interconnected with their work," says James Creedon. "We as a firm want to do the very best for our team and for our clients and our communities. That's at the core of our impact initiatives."

"It's a gift to know that you are where you should be, to be in a position where you can live and act in harmony with your priorities. At Scale, we are working to build a law practice that supports the larger impact we all want to have in the world," says Kristen Smith Dayley.

Scale for Impact is the beginning of what the firm sees as a wave of opportunity to fulfill the profession's demand for a better law firm experience through a more fulfilling career path that emphasizes both the delivery of superior legal services and the ability to have a positive impact on the world.

"As a distributed firm, Scale offers a home for top quality attorneys looking to create a fulfilling practice that is also aligned with personal values," says Scale Managing Partner David Reidy. "I couldn't be more proud of our commitment to service, and I'm excited to see how James, Kristen, and the team can create even greater impacts for our attorneys, clients, and communities."

Called the "Wave of the Future" by Reuters, Scale LLP is a full-service law firm built by Silicon Valley founders and GCs to provide an alternative to a traditional private practice. In addition to serving as general counsel, Scale attorneys have been founders and entrepreneurs, have served in BigLaw and in government, and have learned their trade in the courtroom. Scale brings real-world experience and the benefits of a fully-remote work structure to provide expertise and value to clients across its Corporate & Securities, General Counsel Services, Fintech & Financial Services, Real Estate & Land Use, Litigation, and IP practices nationally.

