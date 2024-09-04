ScaleFlux Accelerates Growth with Bold Global Expansion Plans

"ScaleFlux is accelerating growth with a strategic expansion of global sales and support teams in North America, Europe, and Asia to meet soaring demand, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, scalable storage solutions worldwide." Post this

To support this growth, ScaleFlux is actively recruiting new talent across various roles worldwide, including sales professionals, Solutions Engineers (SE), and business development specialists. These additions will enable the company to better serve its expanding markets and reinforce its commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and support to its global customer base. Pike explains, "Our expansion reflects the growing global demand we're seeing. Strengthening our teams in North America, Europe and Asia positions us for long-term success while ensuring we deliver innovative, scalable storage solutions to meet our customers' needs. This move is about building a world-class team to drive our mission forward."

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit https://scaleflux.com/.

References:

1. ScaleFlux. "Data Security and Performance: ScaleFlux on Overcoming the Challenges behind SDS." Prweb.com, 15 July 2024, prweb.com/releases/data-security-and-performance-scaleflux-on-overcoming-the-challenges-behind-sds-302196536.html. Accessed 2 Sept. 2024.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE ScaleFlux