ScaleFlux Accelerates Growth with Bold Global Expansion Plans

With record revenue in early 2024 and new products on the horizon, ScaleFlux is set to continue its growth and lead the data storage revolution into 2025. The company is ramping up its global sales and support teams in North America, Europe and Asia to meet soaring demand.
MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As data creation soars to nearly 403 million terabytes daily, with 147 zettabytes expected by the end of 2024, the demand for scalable data storage solutions is at an all-time high. ScaleFlux's expanded team is at the forefront of this revolution, providing enhanced support and helping clients leverage the growing need for software-defined storage (SDS). (1) "Our investment in talent is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers worldwide," points out Eric Pike, VP of Business Development and Sales for ScaleFlux.
ScaleFlux is accelerating its growth trajectory with a strategic expansion of its global sales team to meet rising demand and an expanding customer base. The company has significantly strengthened its sales and support teams in North America, Europe and Asia, not only to address immediate market needs but also to position itself for long-term success. This strategic expansion has already contributed to record revenue in the first half of 2024, and ScaleFlux plans to continue its upward momentum by launching new products and entering additional markets through 2025.
To support this growth, ScaleFlux is actively recruiting new talent across various roles worldwide, including sales professionals, Solutions Engineers (SE), and business development specialists. These additions will enable the company to better serve its expanding markets and reinforce its commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and support to its global customer base. Pike explains, "Our expansion reflects the growing global demand we're seeing. Strengthening our teams in North America, Europe and Asia positions us for long-term success while ensuring we deliver innovative, scalable storage solutions to meet our customers' needs. This move is about building a world-class team to drive our mission forward."
About ScaleFlux
In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit https://scaleflux.com/.
