ScaleFlux and ICC Collaborate to Deliver "easy button" Ceph Storage Solution

At the core of this solution is the ScaleFlux CSD5000 NVMe SSD, featuring innovative write reduction technology that enables users to multiply effective storage capacity by up to 4x. Unlike other data compression options which tax the system CPU and impair performance and latency, using the dedicated data compression engines that are integrated in the CSD5000 result in higher throughput and lower latency, yielding an uncommon combination of higher performance and lower cost in storage. The CSD5000's effective capacity is managed through industry-standard NVMe thin provisioning commands, ensuring seamless integration and optimal resource utilization.

ICC is delivering this breakthrough storage capability to enterprise customers via the RAIO™ storage system, a fully integrated Ceph storage appliance featuring up to 24 ScaleFlux CSD5000 SSDs and pre-loaded with Ceph management for as much as 1.5PBe (Petabytes effective) of data storage per system today, doubling to 3PB in 2Q25. This ensures a plug-and-play experience for customers seeking high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable storage infrastructure.

"This partnership delivers the best of both worlds—ScaleFlux's advanced SSD technology and ICC's seamless enterprise integration and support," said Alexey Stoylar, CTO at ICC. "With the RAIO system, customers gain a powerful storage solution that maximizes capacity and performance all in pre-configured system for ease of deployment."

The system will be on display at each company's booth at next week's NVIDIA Global Technology Conference in San Jose, CA.

For more information, visit:

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of enterprise storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit https://scaleflux.com/.

About ICC

International Computer Concepts, Inc. (ICC) is a computer systems integrator and server manufacturer focused on developing products and appliances to meet a wide range of computational needs across multiple verticals including Financial Services, Cloud Service Providers, Media and Entertainment and Oil & Gas.

