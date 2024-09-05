ScaleFlux Drives Record Growth with High-Performance CSD5000 Series Amid Strong Market Response

ScaleFlux's new CSD5000 series, a high-performance NVMe SSD designed to eliminate bottlenecks in AI, cloud, and data center infrastructure, is driving strong market demand and significant purchase orders. Following record-breaking revenue in the first half of 2024, the company is expanding its sales team across the US and Asia to support the rapid adoption of this breakthrough storage technology and sustain growth through 2025.
MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleFlux, a leader in storage and memory technology, is expanding its sales team across the US and Asia in response to strong market demand for its latest product, the CSD5000 series. This high-performance NVMe SSD, designed to eliminate bottlenecks in AI, cloud, and data center infrastructure, is quickly gaining traction with a growing customer base and generating significant purchase orders. "The early excitement surrounding the CSD5000 highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the data infrastructure market," said Eric Pike, VP of Business Development and Sales for ScaleFlux.
The initial success of the CSD5000 series is setting the stage for rapid adoption of next-generation products. (1) The company achieved record-breaking revenue in the first half of 2024, surpassing any previous full-year performance, driven by consistent quarter-over-quarter growth in both volume and revenue. The strong market response has prompted ScaleFlux to strategically grow its sales and support teams to ensure capacity to meet the increasing demand.
With this breakthrough in storage technology, ScaleFlux continues to attract new customers and expand its market presence. The momentum of the CSD5000 series is expected to propel the company's growth through 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in the storage and memory technology sector. Pike adds, "Our strategic team growth is essential not only for scaling our operations but also for ensuring we have the capacity to support our customers as they integrate these new technologies,"
