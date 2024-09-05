ScaleFlux Drives Record Growth with High-Performance CSD5000 Series Amid Strong Market Response

ScaleFlux's new CSD5000 series, a high-performance NVMe SSD designed to eliminate bottlenecks in AI, cloud, and data center infrastructure, is driving strong market demand and significant purchase orders. Following record-breaking revenue in the first half of 2024, the company is expanding its sales team across the US and Asia to support the rapid adoption of this breakthrough storage technology and sustain growth through 2025.

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScaleFlux, a leader in storage and memory technology, is expanding its sales team across the US and Asia in response to strong market demand for its latest product, the CSD5000 series. This high-performance NVMe SSD, designed to eliminate bottlenecks in AI, cloud, and data center infrastructure, is quickly gaining traction with a growing customer base and generating significant purchase orders. "The early excitement surrounding the CSD5000 highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the data infrastructure market," said Eric Pike, VP of Business Development and Sales for ScaleFlux.