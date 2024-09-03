ScaleFlux Experiences Record-Breaking Growth in the US and Asia

ScaleFlux is rapidly expanding with the launch of its CSD5000, driven by strong global demand. With increasing sales and production, the company is scaling up its team to support growth. CEO Hao Zhong aims to transform cutting-edge research into solutions that meet evolving data infrastructure needs.
MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2024 has been a breakout year for ScaleFlux, marked by consistent quarter-over-quarter growth in volumes and revenues. This growth is driven by a surge in new customers worldwide and repeat orders from existing ones, culminating in more revenue in the first half of 2024 than any prior full year. The launch of the CSD5000 (1) has played a pivotal role, leading to expansion of their salesforce across the US and Asia to meet rising demand. "We are proud to say that the customer and partner relationships we have built across our global footprint, have helped to catapult us into the next phase of our business and helped lend a hand to the success of our products," says Eric Pike, VP of Business Development and Sales for ScaleFlux.
Looking ahead, ScaleFlux is poised to maintain this momentum through 2025 by introducing its next generation of SSD controllers and SSDs, including the FX5016 and an upgraded version of the CSD5000. With more new products in the pipeline for later this year, the company continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the storage and memory technology market.
Reflecting on the continued growth to come for Scaleflux, CEO and Co-Founder Hao Zhong shared, "Our vision for the future is to transform cutting-edge research into enterprise-ready solutions that address the evolving challenges of data infrastructure. By leveraging our experience from both industry giants and innovative start-ups, my co-founders, Tong Zhang and Fei Sun, and I are committed to driving the next wave of advancements in storage and memory technology."
