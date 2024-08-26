ScaleFlux Powers the Future of Edge Computing: Efficiency Gains Amid Data Explosion

"The future of edge computing is deeply intertwined with innovations in storage and memory," says JB Baker, VP at ScaleFlux, highlighting how advancements in computational storage are crucial for enhancing efficiency and scalability in edge computing. Post this

Because of this, edge computers confer numerous advantages to businesses:

Ultra-low latency: Because data is processed in a local device, near-instantaneous responses are possible. This feature is crucial for applications like industrial automation or even self-driving vehicles.

Cost efficiency: Lower bandwidth usage directly translates to lower data transfer fees — up to 70% less by some estimations. (5)

System resilience: As most of the processing tasks are performed locally, reliance on data centers is lower. If connectivity is lost in the event of a network outage or a cyberattack, operations can continue uninterrupted. Medical devices such as remote patient monitoring systems increasingly leverage edge computing to ensure continuous local processing of patient data, which can be critical during network disruptions.

Scalability and flexibility: Organizations can quickly adjust their local data processing capabilities by adding or remove edge devices as needed. The retail industry is expected to be a prime beneficiary, with retailers deploying additional edge computing resources in stores during peak shopping seasons and removing them during slower periods.

While the concept of edge computing has been around for decades, it has only gained prominence recently thanks to a convergence of timely technological developments. A major factor is the need for extremely fast networks to support a vast number of connected devices. Such a network infrastructure only became widely accessible with the arrival of 5G in 2019.

Another obstacle to earlier edge computing adoption was the limitations of storage devices. Compared to today's standards, early HDDs and SSDs offered relatively small storage and slower read and write speeds. Moreover, being connected to CPUs in data centers or servers prevented data from being processed on the edge. The rise of computational storage in the early 2020s was instrumental in advancing edge computing.

"The future of edge computing is deeply intertwined with innovations in storage and memory," states JB Baker. "As storage and memory solutions evolve, so too will edge computing."

Computational storage: the backbone of edge computing

A quick rundown of computational storage should make it abundantly clear as to why it is a cornerstone of edge computing. Conceptually, computational storage means combining embedded processing capabilities with a high data density (i.e., storage capacity per node) storage device. Unlike traditional storage solutions, computational storage takes on functions traditionally performed by the CPU. This enables the use of lower cost and lower power CPUs and distributes heat generation to aid in managing thermal dissipation.

Advancements in computational storage have consistently pushed the boundaries of edge computing, reinforcing the former's foundational role. For example, computational storage has been typically enabled by a reprogrammable integrated circuit called a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), which allows for data filtering, transformation, analytics, compression, and encryption on the storage device.

However, industry leaders like ScaleFlux have recently demonstrated that using a custom-designed integrated circuit (SoC ASIC) can achieve these functions more cost-effectively, with lower power consumption, and with reduced software and hardware requirements.

The emergence of SoC ASICs unlocked a new frontier of edge computing possibilities. Their unique combination of high performance, low power consumption, and affordability makes them an ideal fit for the limited space, power, and cost budgets for edge servers.

The healthcare industry was also quick to pivot from FPGA to SoC ASIC; the latter's longer battery life makes it a superior choice for remote monitoring devices, and it is easier to integrate with wearable devices as well.

In short, the expansion of edge computing is very much predicated on progress and capabilities of computational storage, as illustrated from the shift from FPGA to SoC ASIC technology. The implication is that efforts to implement edge computing for digital transformation must pay special care to the computational storage technology that underpins it. Choosing the right technology is crucial, as it affects not only the performance and efficiency of edge applications but also their scalability and reliability.

"The computational storage directly addresses several of the challenges and constraints faced in edge computing," concludes JB Baker of ScaleFlux. "It's crucial to look beyond 'component-to-component' comparisons using traditional benchmarks and to look at the impact components can have at the system level to influence the features and capabilities of the entire solution."

