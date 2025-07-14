ScaleFlux Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 MES Midmarket 100 List

"It's an honor to be included in this list. Midmarket customers have been key to our growth over the last 10 years and will continue to be a crucial segment in the future" — JB Baker, VP of Products and Marketing at ScaleFlux. Post this

"The Midmarket 100 showcases the technology vendors that truly understand and actively support the unique needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "These vendors are dedicated partners who empower midmarket organizations to hurdle their toughest IT challenges so they can innovate and achieve their growth goals. We can't wait to see how these companies continue to evolve to help the midmarket thrive."

Addressing Midmarket Challenges Through Innovation

Midsize organizations face unique IT hurdles, including the need to balance performance, scalability, and cost. ScaleFlux addresses these challenges with tailored solutions, including turnkey deployment through partnerships with system integrators, enabling seamless adoption by midmarket users.

"As businesses increasingly rely on AI and compute-intensive workloads, the demand for efficient and scalable infrastructure has never been greater," said JB Baker, VP of Products and Marketing at ScaleFlux. "It's an honor to be included in this list. Midmarket customers have been key to our growth over the last 10 years and will continue to be a crucial segment in the future. With more system partners adopting ScaleFlux products, midmarket companies will have greater access to these innovations for their data infrastructure."

The 2025 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 14 at http://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of enterprise storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit scaleflux.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

