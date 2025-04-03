ScaleFlux Wins "Semiconductor Product of the Year" in 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

"ScaleFlux's groundbreaking ECC solution will revolutionize DRAM fault tolerance. We're thrilled to award ScaleFlux with 'Semiconductor Product of the Year!" — Steve Johansson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough Post this

MC500 optimizes power consumption, helping to lower the carbon footprint of data centers, and contributing to a more sustainable infrastructure. The expanded memory capacity and high RAS of modules built with MC500 help users break through the "Memory Wall" for more efficient use of their processors.

By accommodating less reliable, lower-cost DRAM chips, ScaleFlux's ECC technology extends beyond improving DRAM reliability, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center operators and enhancing immunity to security risks associated with malicious attacks targeting DRAM.

"We developed the MC500 in close collaboration with key ecosystem partners—including CPU vendors, hyperscale customers, memory providers, and OEMs—to set a new standard for AI and Cloud Infrastructure by delivering enhanced reliability, efficiency, and scalability," Zhong explained.

Pushing Memory Boundaries: How ScaleFlux's ECC Innovation Enhances Data Center Reliability

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

"ScaleFlux's groundbreaking ECC solution will revolutionize DRAM fault tolerance. Conventional ECC can no longer cut it. When it comes to tolerating more errors from DRAM devices, conventional methods have become largely inadequate, leading to uncorrectable errors and hence catastrophic failures in data centers," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at Data Breakthrough. "ScaleFlux's MC500 chip represents a significant advancement in CXL chip technology. By revolutionizing memory expansion with unparalleled efficiency and reliability, the MC500 delivers unmatched RAS for modern data centers. We're thrilled to award ScaleFlux with 'Semiconductor Product of the Year!'"

ScaleFlux's solution leverages list decoding, protecting each 64-byte cache line with a single codeword while also ensuring decoding latency as low as 1~3 clock cycles. This enables the correction of more-than-'t' errors from any combination of two DRAM devices at very high speed and with low computational complexity.

To realize their ECC technology, ScaleFlux has developed a robust mathematical framework to analyze correction, detection, and mis-correction probabilities. They also engineered a highly parallel VLSI-friendly architecture for ultra-low-latency decoding.

