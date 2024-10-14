Scales Plus Acquires Assets of Old Will Knott Scales as Competitor Shutters Operations

"This asset acquisition represents a unique opportunity for us to further expand our reach," said Jon Mosher, CEO of Scales Plus. Post this

"This asset acquisition represents a unique opportunity for us to further expand our reach," said Jon Mosher, CEO of Scales Plus. "We are excited to welcome Old Will Knott Scales' customers and continue to serve them with the same exceptional service they've come to expect from Old Will Knott Scales over the last 24 years. Will Knott's personal endorsement of Scales Plus is a testament to our exceptional customer service. Especially from an industry veteran who built his brand on the principle of "Real Service from Real People." We are honored to have been chosen by Will Knott for this opportunity."

The asset acquisition will provide continuity for Old Will Knott Scales' existing customer base, with Scales Plus stepping in to provide uninterrupted service and support. Specialized services, technical support, an expansive catalog, competitive pricing and a commitment to customer service are just some of the benefits Old Will Knott Scales customers can expect from Scales Plus.

Will Knott, commented, "Before I decided to retire, I wanted to find a company that would take really good care of my customers. It was important to me that they continue to receive quality customer service and that genuine care that's just hard to come by these days. For years I've heard from a lot of people in the scale business that the folks at Scales Plus have a philosophy that's real similar to mine about taking good care of their customers. I heartily endorse Scales Plus as a dependable, knowledgeable crew that you can rely on."

About Scales Plus

Scales Plus is a leading distributor and service provider of a wide range of industrial scales, laboratory balances and weighing components covering industries such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and logistics. Scales Plus has been serving customers across the United States and beyond since 2017 and is headquartered in Allendale, Michigan. Scales Plus is ISO 17025:2017 accredited by A2LA.

To learn more about Scales Plus, visit www.scalesplus.com

