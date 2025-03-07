ScaleUps Ventures Announces 2025 Cohort of 11 Innovators in Health and Social Care

Athar Ali, CEO of ScaleUps Ventures, stated, "These innovators address NHS priorities like reducing wait times and improving mental health access. We will enable them to transform healthcare delivery, create UK jobs and expand globally boosting the UK economy." Post this

Aival– Validation software for AI-driven healthcare imaging (radiology/pathology), ensuring compliance and performance monitoring. More at https://www.aival.io/.

Berri – Digital mental health tools for children, combining therapy and self-help resources. More at https://berri.org.uk/.

Eclateral – At home, low-cost clinical-grade diagnostic tests with smartphone app integration. More at https://eclateral.com/.

Exphand Prosthetics – Custom modular prosthetics for affordability and accessibility. More at https://www.exphandprosthetics.com/.

Hoopsy – Eco-friendly, 99% plastic-free pregnancy tests. More at https://hoopsy.com/.

Garland Surgical – Pioneering total hip replacement using MaltaHip, a new hip replacement design that reduces wear and dislocation risks. More at https://www.garlandsurgical.health/.

GNRI Biomed – Rapid sepsis diagnosis solution cuts result wait times from days to 2 hours. More at https://www.gnri-biomed.co.uk/.

Milbotix – SmartSocks wearable tech monitors stress in dementia/autism patients via heart rate and skin conductivity. More at https://milbotix.com/.

Myelinz – Therapies for neurological disorders and BrainMirror headphones for cognitive training. More at https://myelinz.com/.

Mulder – A blockchain-powered SaaS helping medical device manufacturers achieve end-to-end supply chain traceability while ensuring compliance with ISO 13485, EU MDR, and IVDR standards. More at https://muldertech.co.uk/.

Punto Health – AI-powered platform for dementia management, for patients, carers and providers, featuring personalised care plans and speech-based cognitive assessments. More at https://puntohealth.com/.

Program

The 5-month accelerator program will provide cohort with:

Direct connections to NHS stakeholders and industry leaders

Guidance on go-to-market including regulatory compliance and market access

Tailored coaching in venture building from experts with experience of spinouts at Oxford , Cambridge , Leeds and National Physical Laboratory

, , and National Physical Laboratory Grant collaboration opportunities in the UK and Europe including with select academic and Research Technology Organisations (RTO)

Demo Day & Investor Showcase

The program culminates in a Demo Day in June, where startups will pitch to healthcare customers, investors and potential partners.

About ScaleUps Ventures

ScaleUps Ventures has partnered with key public and private organisations to deliver this program. The strategic public partners include Brunel University, NHS Trusts of Guy's & St Thomas', Kingston, Central West North London, London North West, Health Innovation Network (Kent Surrey Sussex), Imperial College Health Partners, Medipex and EIT Health.

Key sponsors include Prevista and Williams Powell who are providing mentorship to selected cohort for grant applications and Intellectual Property protection.

