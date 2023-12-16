SCALR XDR by Security Risk Advisors Now Available on Azure Marketplace

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is pleased to announce that its 24x7 security monitoring service, SCALR XDR, is now available in the Azure Marketplace.
SCALR XDR is designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of enterprise organizations, providing them with a robust 24x7 managed XDR service. This innovative service stands out in the crowded cybersecurity market due to its unique differentiators:
- People: SCALR XDR is powered by a team of highly allocated resources who are trained cybersecurity defenders.
- Measured Performance: SCALR XDR includes ongoing purple team exercises, encouraging continuous improvement and providing transparency into a client's threat resilience and its Security Operations Center (SOC) ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks
- Cost: SCALR XDR's data ingestion model allows organizations to increase their data ingestion and retention, while lowering costs, as compared to leading XDR platforms. This makes SCALR XDR the ideal choice for organizations seeking to enhance their security capabilities without straining their budget.
The SCALR XDR CyberSOC solution includes Microsoft's Azure Data Lake and Azure Sentinel, and can utilize the recently announced Microsoft Defender XDR (previously called "M365 Defender"). Microsoft announced the new "XDR" designation and the enhanced capabilities of its Defender tool at the Ignite event, marking a significant advancement in one of the most used security tools in the industry. More information about this announcement can be found here.
By making SCALR XDR available on the Azure Marketplace, SRA is making it easier for enterprise organizations to access and benefit from this top-tier security monitoring service. This move underscores SRA's commitment to providing organizations with the tools they need to protect their digital assets and maintain their business continuity.
About Security Risk Advisors (SRA)
Security Risk Advisors offers Purple Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, Cyber Physical Systems Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia.
SCALR XDR's Azure Marketplace listing can be found here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/securityriskadvisorsintlllc1609343291575.sra_scalr_xdr?tab=Overview
SRA's Microsoft Solutions Partner page can be found here: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/partner-dir/9bdee6ea-21c5-4c1c-a6c9-41dc3d08c310/overview
For additional information about SCALR XDR, please visit https://scalr.sra.io.
For additional information about SRA, please visit https://sra.io.
