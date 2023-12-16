SCALR XDR by Security Risk Advisors Now Available on Azure Marketplace

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is pleased to announce that its 24x7 security monitoring service, SCALR XDR, is now available in the Azure Marketplace.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is pleased to announce that its 24x7 security monitoring service, SCALR XDR, is now available in the Azure Marketplace. Enterprise organizations seeking a cost-efficient and highly effective managed XDR service can request the service through the Azure Marketplace, here.

SCALR XDR is designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of enterprise organizations, providing them with a robust 24x7 managed XDR service. This innovative service stands out in the crowded cybersecurity market due to its unique differentiators: