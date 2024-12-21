SCANable Strengthens Existing West Coast Presence with Additional Cutting-Edge Mobile 3D and 4D Scanning Services

Our number one talent is availability. We are ready anywhere, anytime, with the latest scanning technology and expertise. Our in-house team of industry professionals excels at last-minute requirements and challenging conditions. Post this

SCANable's highly experienced team, with a combined 100 years in 3D and 4D scanning, has contributed to hundreds of feature films, premium episodic series, video games, music videos, and commercials. SCANable empowers visual storytelling by capturing and creating hyper-realistic digital assets, allowing visual effects studios and creative teams to tell more believable stories and achieve seamless and immersive experiences.

Mobile Photogrammetry Studios: Unmatched Agility and Speed:

SCANable's ultra-portable, self-contained Mobile Photogrammetry Studios (MoPho Studios) set the industry standard for efficiency and adaptability. These mobile studios can be deployed to challenging locations and be fully operational within 30 minutes, minimizing the impact on each production's already hectic planning and coordination efforts, even in the most demanding environments.

In a time when talent's time is more precious than ever, the days of sending an actor to a dedicated facility are nearly impossible. SCANable's mobile studios can literally park within steps of the actors, ready to capture full-body scans in a fraction of a second and complete Facial Action Coding System (FACS) sessions in under 30 minutes. Each studio is also equipped with One-Light-At-a-Time (OLAT) and volumetric multi-camera capture array capabilities, ensuring that productions receive the highest quality scans and reference footage with unparalleled efficiency.

Industry-Leading Services and Expertise:

SCANable's extensive suite of scanning services continues to be available across the West Coast and nationwide. As an approved vendor for all major film studios—including Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Universal, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, and Paramount—SCANable is trusted to deliver unparalleled quality and precision.

Nationwide, SCANable Offers:

Character Scanning

4D Volumetric Capture

Photometric Scanning

Aerial LiDAR/Photogrammetry

Terrestrial LiDAR Scanning

Large Environment Capture

Prop Scanning

Wardrobe-Fitting Scanning

Costume Scanning

Accurate Lifesize Mannequin 3D Prints

Machine Learning Multi-Camera Capture

Gaussian Splat/NeRF Capture and Processing

Expanding Boundaries in Aerial and Environmental Scanning:

SCANable's aerial scanning team has captured thousands of acres across the United States, including controlled and highly restricted locations that many drone operators cannot access. This experience allows SCANable to provide ultra-high-resolution 3D models and Gaussian Splats for use in traditional visual effects pipelines, as well as Virtual Production and LED Volume Stages, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in immersive environments.

Quality, Experience, and US-Based Craftsmanship:

Focusing on quality and committing to US-based talent and processing, SCANable helps productions maximize their budgets and benefit from valuable tax credits. This dedication ensures that the industry's most demanding projects receive the precision and reliability they deserve. From iconic Hollywood productions to state-of-the-art video game development, SCANable's expertise supports the creation of seamless, invisible visual effects that elevate storytelling.

"Our number one talent is availability. We pride ourselves on being ready anywhere, anytime, with the latest scanning technology on hand. Our amazing team of industry professionals excel at handling last-minute requirements and challenging conditions—whether it's tight schedules, less-than-ideal lighting, or complex subjects. We're great at what we do, but it's all about showing up and delivering when productions need us most," said Travis Reinke, Founder and CEO of SCANable.

About SCANable:

SCANable, founded in 2012, is a US-based company specializing in 3D and 4D scanning services for film, television, video games, and virtual production. With locations in California, Georgia, New York, and Texas, SCANable delivers unmatched expertise and quality, bringing productions to life through cutting-edge scanning technologies.

For more information, visit www.scanable.com or contact [email protected]. Check out SCANable's latest promotional video here.

Media Contact

Ty Taylor, SCANable, 1 (877) 899-2931, [email protected], www.scanable.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SCANable