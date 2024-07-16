ScanMyGolfBall Introduces Version 2.0 Ball Fitting Tool

While millions of golfers who purchase brand-name golf balls want a simple solution to determine which ball might be best for them, thousands of golfers also play used or damaged golf balls, and our app can now easily tell them if it is in the proper condition to play and if it is the correct fit. Post this

When golfers now scan their golf ball looking for damage assessment, they will get an image on the app that showcases the following messages:

New or very good condition.

New or very good condition, but it might need to be cleaned.

Playable condition but should be cleaned. You may experience reduced distance and accuracy regardless of fit.

Playable condition with minor impairments like erosion or scuffs. You may experience reduced distance and accuracy regardless of fit.

Not playable condition. This damage will reduce distance and accuracy regardless of fit.

Condition unavailable; try scanning again later.

Studies have repeatedly shown that when golf balls are damaged, they lose distance and accuracy. A significant scuff can cost about 10 percent of your normal driving distance, which can be 20 – 25 yards for most golfers. This is especially true for premium balls with urethane covers, which are very susceptible to damage. For many golfers, a ball's performance on the first hole might not be the same later in the round due to damage.

The new ScanMyGolfBall App Version 2.0 has improved and enhanced ball detection and precision in identifying more than 500 ball models in its database. The improved and quicker ball scanning technology, utilizing the camera phone, AI, and a multi-image scanning process, analyzes ball cover type, layer count, compression, spin rate, feel, and dimple patterns. Other refinements in the upgrade include a more seamless and visually appealing user experience.

In addition, the ScanMyGolfBall app also questions a golfer about swing speed, flight path tendencies, general trajectory, short-game spin, and more. Based on those answers, the app builds a profile and ultimately recommends specific golf ball models. Plus, golfers can instantly scan any ball to see how well that model fits their game and its condition.

About ScanMyGolfBall

The ScanMyGolfBall app is an innovative new platform compatible with iOS and Android devices, which quickly scans and identifies the proper golf ball for golfers of all abilities. Through a patent-pending algorithm, the smartphone app will quickly scan the golf ball utilizing the camera, then analyze it and reveal its details. No more guesswork on the golf swing, reading the boxes, or tedious searches to find the best golf ball for a golfer's game. Through a series of questions about a golfer's swing tendencies, the app will provide a personalized golf ball recommendation. The app also allows golfers to dive deep into golf ball characteristics and make informed decisions based on performance attributes to improve the golf game. It scans and processes ball cover type, layer count, compression, spin rate, feel, and dimple patterns. Discover the game-changing features of the ScanMyGolfBall app that will elevate your golf game for a game-improvement experience. No sign-in or personal information is required. Just launch the app, scan your ball, and get instant results. Visit ScanMyGolfBall.com for further details and to download the app.

Media Contact

Kevin Frisch, Kevin Frisch PR, 1 9896140241, [email protected]

SOURCE ScanMyGolfBall