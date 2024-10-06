ScanMyPhotos.com Urges Digitizing Pictures Before Weather Disasters in CBS News Feature

ScanMyPhotos.com: Every photograph holds a piece of someone's life, and digitally safeguarding these memories before disaster strikes is not just a service we offer—a mission we deeply believe in. Post this

What Happened:

ScanMyPhotos.com, a pioneer in the photo imaging industry since 1990, has been recognized for its vital role in this effort. The TV news feature highlights the crucial role of photo digitization in protecting irreplaceable nostalgia, especially as climate change increases the risk to physical photos.

It emphasizes the urgency of digital preservation, which helps safeguard pictures, 35mm slides, film negatives, VHS tapes, and home movie reels from natural disasters and the effects of time.

CBS NEWS® VIDEO: Watch Here

Why This Is Important:

The TV news story reported on the company's work in digitizing 347,000 film negatives for The Cayman Compass®, ensuring 57 years of history remained safe from hurricane damage and to share. It also profiled how the family of the late actor and CBS icon Ed Asner entrusted ScanMyPhotos.com with their personal photo archives, the importance of preserving the nation's photo history.

"Weather disasters are happening more frequently, and the cost is not just financial—it's emotional," said Mitch Goldstone, CEO and Chief Photo Archivist at ScanMyPhotos.com. "Every photo tells a story. We are committed to making sure those visual stories are never lost. Being featured on CBS News is a significant moment reflecting 34 years of dedication to preserving photographs. It's a profound honor to see our lifelong commitment to safeguarding family histories recognized on such a significant stage," said Goldstone.

Carl Berman, co-founder of ScanMyPhotos.com, reflected on the CBS Evening News spotlight: "Seeing our work featured on a national stage reminds us of the profound impact we can have on preserving family histories. Every photograph holds a piece of someone's life, and safeguarding these memories before disaster strikes is not just a service we offer—a mission we deeply believe in. We are honored to earn the trust to help families keep their cherished pictures safe."

Why Digitize Now?

With natural disasters becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, physical photo collections are increasingly at risk. ScanMyPhotos.com offers affordable and simple solutions. This includes same-day scanning upgrades and other popular archival services, providing high-resolution digital files to ensure personal and historical photos are preserved and protected from disasters, fading away or getting lost.

Why This Story Is Timely:

Beyond weather disaster preparedness, it is also The National Archives' American Archives Month. As part of the importance of preserving photos and historical records, their mission resonates with ScanMyPhotos.com's role in digitizing and safeguarding photographs from the escalating threats of climate change and natural disasters.

How ScanMyPhotos.com Can Help:

Speed: Lightning-fast scanning with same-day results.

Quality: High-resolution digital files that capture every detail.

Affordability: Competitive pricing to fit every budget.

Security: Secure handling and storage of photo media, including saving to flash drives, DVD data disks, and uploaded jpeg digital files directly to your inbox.

CBS News Quotes:

• Matt Asner, son of CBS legend Ed Asner, who had ScanMyPhotos.com digitize his photo collection, remarked, "You always see the news stories where people are crying about what they lost." This highlights the urgent need for digital photo preservation in today's changing climate.

• Mitch Goldstone added, "There's an urgency, a race to go digital before the next natural disaster." With our advanced digital pro scanners capable of digitizing 1,000 pictures in under five minutes and one slide each second, we are committed to safeguarding memories swiftly and effectively.

• Jackie Doak, Director at Dart Enterprises Ltd., explained the significance of their TimeBack photo archival project: "We realized this wasn't just storage but history." She noted the project's emotional impact, with people reacting to the scanned photos by saying, "Oh my gosh, we don't have any photos because we lost them in Hurricane Ivan... a memory now preserved."

• Dave Malkoff, a CBS News national correspondent, provided crucial context: "When CBS legend Ed Asner died three years ago, it was up to his son, Matt Asner, to save family history from the kind of disaster that has become more common as the world heats up. Even governments are racing to save their history. The Cayman Islands scanning project was massive—347,000 photos. A memory now preserved."

About ScanMyPhotos.com:

Founded in 1990, ScanMyPhotos.com is an e-commerce service that specializes in photo digitization, providing services for many media formats, including photographs, 35mm slides, VHS tapes, film negatives, and home movie reels. The company offers same-day scanning and high-resolution digital files to help preserve personal and historical photo collections against deterioration and potential disasters.

ScanMyPhotos.com collaborates with various organizations and individuals, reflecting its commitment to the preservation of visual memories. For more information, visit ScanMyPhotos.com and their blog at ScanMyPhotos.com/blog.

CBS NEWS® VIDEO: Watch Here

Cayman Compass TimeBack® Project: Learn More

[CBS News® is a trademark of Paramount Global. This news release is not an implied endorsement and originated from ScanMyPhotos.com which is responsible for its content].

