ScanTech AI Selects Curie Technologies' Software Platform Curie™ to Deliver Premium Service and Drive Customer Value

Curie Technologies will provide its Curie™ SaaS platform to ScanTech AI, enabling smarter, real-time equipment management and service collaboration for nuclear and critical infrastructure clients, enhancing risk management, compliance, and customer value delivery.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curie Technologies today announced that ScanTech AI, a manufacturer of advanced computed tomography (CT) screening systems, has licensed the Curie™ software platform to elevate service delivery across nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. This collaboration underscores ScanTech AI's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge tools and methodologies to better serve its mission-critical clients.

Curie™ is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform focused on automating processes related to equipment management. Equipment manufacturers and service organizations use Curie™ to provide customers with digital asset details, product documentation, troubleshooting materials, and initial training. OEMs and service organizations also use Curie™ to collaborate with customers related to Warranty Timelines, Service Level Agreement performance, and regulatory compliance. This real-time collaborative approach is meant to replace more manual one-way reporting methods between OEMs and service organizations, and their customers.

"We are thrilled to support ScanTech AI's forward-leaning approach to digital service delivery," said Anne Marie Pellerin, CEO of Curie Technologies. "Curie™ is uniquely positioned to connect stakeholders with the tools and data they need to manage risk and ensure performance, which is especially important in the nuclear sector."

"We're excited to collaborate with Curie Technologies and integrate their powerful software platform into our ecosystem," said Dolan Falconer, CEO of ScanTech AI. "This partnership not only enhances the value we deliver to our clients across critical infrastructure sectors, but also accelerates the evolution of our CT-based screening systems through smarter, more connected service capabilities."

This strategic partnership marks a milestone in Curie Technologies' broader mission to deliver scalable, intelligent platforms that modernize equipment management across highly regulated industries.

Curie Technologies supports organizations manage mission-critical security equipment through digital collaboration, data integration, and operational intelligence. Its flagship software product Curie™ is a cloud-based platform that replaces legacy manual workflows with a real-time SaaS infrastructure that unifies internal teams, frontline operators, and equipment vendors. Deployed across international airports under a U.S. Department of State initiative and piloted by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Curie™ is now expanding into other critical infrastructure sectors, including nuclear energy.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world's most advanced non-intrusive 'fixed-gantry' CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI's state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI's solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

