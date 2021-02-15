Scarlet Pearl Associates Receiving Visa Gift Cards "We recognize the impact Covid has had on our community, and we are doing our part to ease these difficulties through charitable contributions and Associate programs such as this Visa card distribution."

In appreciation for employee dedication and exemplary performance during these trying times, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is distributing $100,000 worth of Visa gift cards to Associates. Full-time Associates receive $100 Visa gift cards and part-time associates receive $50 Visa gift cards. Since the beginning of 2020, Scarlet Pearl has distributed more than $478,000 in gifts to associates.

“Our associates set Scarlet Pearl apart from our competitors, and we want to reward them for creating the best guest experiences on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas. “Over the past 12 months, their loyalty and professionalism has allowed our casino resort to succeed through very unusual circumstances. We recognize the impact Covid has had on our community, and we are doing our part to ease these difficulties through charitable contributions and Associate programs such as this Visa card distribution."

In addition to reinvesting in employees, the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort continues to invest in the existing casino and improving amenities to better serve all customers. In September 2020, Scarlet Pearl completed the $4 million Orchid Room, a VIP experience for high-limit players. This spring, the property plans to open a $2 million curated lounge for Scarlet and EIP cardholders enrolled in their Pearl Rewards players program.

About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D’Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with 877 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D’Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.