Scarlett Gasque Selects Centric PLM to Power Product Expansion and Digital Growth

Centric PLM is a gamechanger in terms of regulating what product looks like in the system and how you filter and control the variables of that product, how you categorize it and ultimately, how to tie it back to your financials Post this

As Scarlett Gasque plans a move into ready-to-wear apparel, Head of Finance and Operations Noah Roswig identified the need for a digital solution that could scale with the brand's evolving product strategy. Having implemented Centric PLM at a previous company, Roswig was confident in the platform's ability to meet both immediate operational needs and long-term growth goals.

The brand's teams were relying on disconnected tools to track product information, which limited visibility, slowed collaboration and introduced inefficiencies across the development process.

Roswig explained, "We were desperate, and rightfully so, for a system to capture all the product information, keep all those details organized and attribute the data with connections to suppliers, trends, fabric mills, etc." He went on to describe that this product insight allowed their team to collate the data and "track strategically with the development of this much expanded product line."

"When evaluating the market, it quickly became clear that Centric PLM was the right choice," says Roswig. "It gives us the structure and visibility needed in the early stages of growth, while offering the scalability and advanced functionality to support a more complex and diverse product assortment as we expand."

"It's an increasingly complex global landscape in terms of product sourcing, manufacturing and shipping. Centric PLM gives us the ability to handle that complexity much better, especially with a small team," said Roswig. He knew from his last Centric PLM implementation experience, that "there was going to be an affordable option."

Additionally, Scarlett Gasque is implementing an ERP alongside Centric PLM and using this integration as their source of truth for their current and growing product assortment. For brands considering a PLM solution, Roswig offered "Centric PLM is a gamechanger in terms of regulating what product looks like in the system and how you filter and control the variables of that product, how you categorize it and ultimately, how to tie it back to your financials."

"If you're at a company that sells a physical product, that tool by which you control and organize that same physical product is fundamental to how your whole tech stack operates," Roswig said. "That's not true of other verticals and other industries… but in fashion and in higher price points in luxury, it's critical. There's nothing more important than product."

Heading into his second Centric PLM implementation, Roswig shared, "We're still in the early stages, but the immediate win is having our product data organized in a dynamic, centralized system. In a fast-moving environment where we're creating new products almost daily—exploring new categories, prototypes and options—it's essential to have a solution that structures all that evolving information, including supplier details, in one place." Once fully implemented, Scarlett Gasque expects to manage a large quantity of SKUs through Centric PLM for its Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

President of Centric Software, Fabrice Canonge says, "We're pleased that Scarlett Gasque, a luxury lingerie and corsetry brand, has chosen Centric PLM as their digital foundation. With Centric PLM, they will streamline product development, navigate increasing complexity and accelerate the launch of sophisticated, design-driven collections."

Learn more about Centric Software

Request a demo

Scarlett Gasque (http://www.scarlettgasque.com)

Scarlett Gasque is a luxury lingerie and corsetry brand that celebrates elegance, femininity, and sensuality. Founded by Chloé Rogers in 2022, the brand was born from her passion for designing apparel that empowers women to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. With a vision rooted in timeless sophistication and contemporary style, Scarlett Gasque combines exceptional craftsmanship with luxurious fabrics to create pieces that feel like a second skin. Chloé 's background in fashion history and her deep appreciation for detail and quality have helped establish Scarlett Gasque as a distinctive voice in modern luxury lingerie

Media Contact

Mahak Jyot, Centric Software, +14372492421, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software