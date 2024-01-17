Scarlett Hotel Group and Everwood Hospitality Partners Announce Merger

"The partnership of Everwood and Scarlett creates a significant new player in the hotel business," said Amit Govin, principal of Everwood Hospitality Partners. Post this

"The partnership of Everwood and Scarlett creates a significant new player in the hotel business," said Amit Govin, principal of Everwood Hospitality Partners. "All of us are highly committed to creating robust investment opportunities as well as unforgettable experiences for hotel guests. Our new partners and our corporate support team have meshed incredibly well over the last several months of integration. This couldn't have been accomplished without the support of our corporate team members that joined the Scarlett operations team," continued Govin.

"Scarlett's incredible leadership culture combined with Everwood's natural data-driven perspective will support strong operational synergies," added Amit Patel, principal of Everwood Capital Partners.

The newly combined investment and hotel management entity oversees a total of 17 hotels with 2,534 rooms across the U.S., with several additional properties in the pipeline. The expanded portfolio, which includes prestigious franchise names including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and IHG Hotels & Resorts will enable Scarlett and Everwood Capital Partners to offer an even broader range of exceptional accommodations, setting the stage for continued growth and influence in the industry.

For more information, visit http://www.scarletthotelgroup.com and http://www.everwoodhp.com in the interim as their new website launches.

About Everwood Capital Partners & Scarlett Hotel Group

With offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Orlando, Everwood Capital Partners (Everwood) is a fully-integrated hotel owner, operator and developer that invests along the opportunistic risk spectrum. Everwood provides operational, financial and development services on its own behalf, as well as for third parties. Through Scarlett Hotel Group (Scarlett), Everwood Capital Partners' affiliated operating company, Scarlett drives each hotel's performance through a growth and development plan created specifically for the property's key leaders based on their unique talents and the asset's particular needs. The newly combined investment and hotel management entity currently oversees a total of 17 hotels with 2,534 rooms across the U.S., with several additional properties in the pipeline. The entity's portfolio includes the most sought after franchise names including Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Media Contact

Beth Strautz, Vagus PR, 773-895-5387, [email protected], vaguspr.com

SOURCE Everwood Capital Partners & Scarlett Hotel Group