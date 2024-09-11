Scary Tales: Dark Walker RELEASES ON TUBI & More Streaming Services to Come - Horror Movie News & More

The film is a "horror/action hybrid loaded with monsters, gore, mystery, and a tremendous cast and crew. When SCARY TALES: DEAD ZONE did so well, and a demand for a follow-up was there, I wanted to go much larger, and I did that here." - Geno McGahee Post this

The film is an Xposse Production and will be released by Cinema Epoch worldwide. The film is produced by Geno McGahee, Gregory Hatanaka, Rick Caride, Matt Hebert, Eric Michaelian and Douglas A. Plomitallo.

McGahee noted that he "threw everything but the kitchen sink" as the viewer in this monster movie. The film features the title character, Dark Walker, a large demon that is not afraid to rip somebody's head off, a Sasquatch that proves that they are not all standoffish, aliens that did not come in peace, demonic possession, government conspiracy and a killer with a cart known as the Muffin Man. McGahee stated that the film is a "horror/action hybrid loaded with monsters, gore, mystery, and a tremendous cast and crew. When SCARY TALES: DEAD ZONE did so well, and a demand for a follow-up was there, I wanted to go much larger, and I did that here."

Teaming up with McGahee, the Director of Photography, Douglas A. Plomitallo, a great filmmaker who has created the highly anticipated "HALLOWEEN CANDY." Also joining the team is filmmaker, Jake Tyler (DAVE MACADE, JR: RELAPSE), and handling all the official photography is Gary Overgaard. Rick Caride, Matt Hebert, and Jesse Waegelein-Hall made up the special effects and gore team, bringing the most intense practical effects in any Xposse Production. The official title tune that will soon be released is written and recorded by the metal powerhouse SONORA. Adding to the soundtrack is BLOOD, GREASE and DIRT, and BRUTTA.

Synopsis: A group of strangers awaken in a dilapidated house that soon becomes a nightmare. They must take on Aliens, Bigfoot, the Muffin Man, Demons, and a strange, deadly being known as the Dark Walker.

The cast includes Eric Michaelian (RISE OF THE SCARECROWS: HELL ON EARTH), Lorrie Bacon (FATAL JUSTICE), Rita Marie Spencer (SCARY TALES: DEAD ZONE), Chris Spinelli (AMITYVILLE COP), Brent Northup (FAMILY SECRET), Pawel Watracz (RISE OF THE SCARECROWS), Danell Reese (SCARY TALES: DEAD ZONE), Patrick French (FAMILY SECRET), Gabbi Mendlesohn (SCARY TALES: DEAD ZONE), Jesse Waegelein-Hall (RISE OF THE SCARECROWS: HELL ON EARTH), Phil Godeck (A CHRISTMAS INVITATION), Rick Caride (FAMILY SECRET) along with Bill Mullen, Keyarra Edwards, Shauna Wilson, Durrel Harris and Nick Sheldon.

Cinema Epoch and Cineridge Entertainment are quickly becoming the home of quality indie film, with many productions in various stages of productions that will soon be released, adding to their extensive catalog of films. Along with SCARY TALES: DARK WALKER, Cinema Epoch has just released the highly anticipated action film YAKUZA GIRL, also on TUBI.

WATCH SCARY TALES: DARK WALKER trailer here.

SCARY TALES: DARK WALKER TUBI LINK here.

For more information, visit http://www.cinemaepoch.com.

About Cinema Epoch

Celebrating its 18th year, Cinema Epoch continues to bring an eclectic mix of entertainment to new generations of audiences worldwide. The company distributes feature films to the theatrical, DVD, and digital markets. In addition to presenting genre films to audiences, it also plans to release a slate of international arthouse films under its Cineridge Classics label. Partners include Amazon Video, AppleTV, Roku Channel, TubiTV, Hulu, Fandango At Home, MVD Visual, and others. The company also plans to produce a slate of twenty original film productions annually.

