ScentMatch™ Explodes in Year One: Viral Demand, 3x SKU Growth, and a New Generation of Wax Shoppers at Walmart

ScentMatch™ has gone from launch to breakout success, redefining the wax melt category and bringing a new generation of shoppers into home fragrance. Post this

"What we saw immediately was a gap in the market," said Chris Barnes, co-founder and CMO of ScentMatch™. "We brought a beauty mindset into home fragrance - clean design, trend-forward scents, and a price point that makes it easy to discover, rotate, and combine fragrances depending on their mood, their space, or the moment. ScentMatch™ makes that possible in a way that feels effortless and fun. Celebrating our first birthday with Walmart is an exciting milestone, and we're proud to keep offering affordable home fragrance that customers can discover both online and in stores."

From the start, ScentMatch™ leaned into a transparent dupe strategy, drawing inspiration from iconic fragrances and making those scent profiles accessible at a price point under $4. This approach, combined with bold, beauty-inspired packaging, helped the brand stand out both on shelf and across social platforms.

On TikTok, ScentMatch™ has quickly become part of consumers' daily routines, with creators and shoppers alike celebrating how effortlessly it transforms their spaces, making every room smell like their favorite fragrance.The brand's highly visual, collectible format has fueled repeat purchases and strong engagement, turning everyday consumers into brand advocates.

ScentMatch™ first launched with 9 wax melt fragrances and now offers a total of 29 wax melt scents and 4 warmers, with several new wax melt fragrances available online at Walmart.com. The brand plans to continue new product drops on walmart.com and in-stores.

ScentMatch™ products are available at Walmart.com and in most Walmart stores. Shoppers can find the newest ScentMatch™ wax melt scents online at Walmart.com, with select online fragrances expected to roll out to Walmart stores over time.

About ScentMatch™

ScentMatch™ is a modern home fragrance brand designed for scent lovers who crave luxury without the splurge. Founded by a Utah-based family, the brand was born when brothers Brian and Spencer Beesley joined forces with their brothers-in-law, Chris Barnes and Brett Heyland, to make high-end fragrance accessible for everyday spaces. Designed for a new generation of consumers, the brand combines trend-forward fragrance profiles, elevated design, and accessible pricing to create a category experience that feels more like beauty than home. ScentMatch™ is available exclusively at Walmart and on Walmart.com.

Media Contact

Alison Biggers, ScentMatch Marketing, 1 3109903005, [email protected], www.myscentmatch.com

SOURCE ScentMatch Marketing