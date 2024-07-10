Scharffenberger Cellars Opens Refreshed Tasting Room in the Anderson Valley

Scharffenberger Cellars Proudly Announces Opening of its Transformed Tasting Space

PHILO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scharffenberger Cellars is proud to announce the opening of its transformed tasting space. The cozy, yet sophisticated design is rich with artistry and captures the spirit of Anderson Valley and the natural beauty found in the vineyards of Mendocino County.

Upon entering the charming, nearly 100-year-old cottage that is home to the winery's tasting room, guests will marvel at the stunning "retro-eclectic" design that fuses updated colors and textures with a naturalistic element that feels both classic and contemporary. This sleek and modern oasis combines elements like natural wood, stone and greenery to create a welcoming atmosphere that feels grounded and earthy. Modern lighting and fixtures contribute to the refined and elegant feel.

"This is such an exciting project. The design is fresh and dynamic and brings a contemporary feel to our tasting room," said winery President Nicole Carter. "We launched a new look for our label earlier this year and wanted the experience to match. Our vision is for our visitors to delight in the laid-back luxury that goes hand in hand with the beautiful natural surroundings of the Anderson Valley when they enjoy our sparkling wines on site."

As a longtime, vital part of the fabric of the Anderson Valley, Scharffenberger Cellars will continue its tradition of hosting local artists. The winery's "Art in the Garden" summer series kicked off in June and will be held the first Saturday of each month through October.

About Scharffenberger Cellars

Scharffenberger Cellars was established in 1981 by John Scharffenberger in the heart of Mendocino's Anderson Valley. Situated in close proximity to the coastal influences of the Pacific Ocean, the winery and surrounding vineyards enjoy the deep soils and sunshine of the protected valley. Scharffenberger Cellars is committed to preserving the land and granted 63 acres to the Anderson Valley Land Trust in 1992. Today, the 120 planted acres are Certified California Sustainable as well as Fish Friendly Farming certified. The winery joined the Roederer Collection portfolio in 2004 and is exclusively represented by Maisons, Marques and Domaines in the U.S. For more information, visit the website at http://www.scharffenbergercellars.com.

