Scharffenberger Cellars Reveals Fresh New Look With Its Mendocino-Inspired Label

PHILO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scharffenberger Cellars announced the launch of a new label that features the California state flower, the poppy, to capture the spirit of its Anderson Valley home and natural beauty found in the vineyards of Mendocino County that is expected to roll out nationally for the holidays.

"We wanted a fresh look to capture the imagination of the next generation of sparkling drinkers and keep them on that journey as they begin to graduate up in their flavor profiles when it comes to everything sparkling," explained winery President Nicole Carter. "We believe the new packaging for Scharffenberger will be eye-catching on shelf and on a restaurant table."

"When I craft these wines, I am thinking about how to demonstrate the terroir of our region in a glass – fruit-forward wines with a perfect balance of acidity and effervescence. It's exciting to see a new look that conveys the joyous personality of the wine as well as the natural beauty of our winery home," said Winemaker Jeffrey Jindra.

Scharffenberger Cellars was established in 1981 in the heart of Mendocino's Anderson Valley. Situated in close proximity to the coastal influences of the Pacific Ocean, the winery and surrounding vineyards enjoy the deep soils and sunshine of the protected valley. Scharffenberger Cellars is committed to preserving the land and granted 63 acres to the Anderson Valley Land Trust in 1992. Today, the entire 120-acre estate is sustainably farmed and Fish Friendly Farming certified. The winery joined the Roederer Collection portfolio in 2004 and is exclusively represented by Maisons Marques & Domaines in the U.S.

