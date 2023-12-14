Schellman Partners with Good.Lab to Accelerate ESG & Sustainability Initiatives

"Partnering with Good.Lab signifies a major milestone in enhancing our ESG and sustainability service offerings," said Tom Andresen Gosselin, ESG & Sustainability Practice Director at Schellman. Post this

Good.Lab is the leading ESG and sustainability solutions provider that empowers mid-market companies to build performance-focused, ESG and sustainability programming with expert guidance to navigate evolving industry regulations. The ESG performance management platform equips companies and consultants with tools to assess early ESG progress, improve overall ESG performance, and calculate greenhouse gas emissions, climate risk, diversity, equity and inclusion, and supplier performance baselines.

"We are excited to join forces with one of the most experienced assessors in the IT compliance industry like Schellman and are confident that combining our solutions will provide more clients with performance-focused tools that help them to accelerate on ESG and build competitive advantage," said Andries Verschelden, CEO & Co-Founder at Good.Lab. "Global ESG and sustainability regulations and supply chain drivers will soon impact over 10,000 of US companies and we're pleased to help Schellman meet this growing demand for ESG services."

Schellman was a participant in the first cohort of Good.Lab and CPA.com's ESG practice development program which enables accounting and professional services firms to accelerate their ESG advisory service offerings. Their reputation for precision audit and compliance services and in-depth knowledge of ESG regulations and standards along with Good.Lab's software will provide clients with a complete solution to advance sustainable business practices and transparent reporting of ESG performance metrics.

For more information about Schellman and their ESG and sustainability services, visit: https://www.schellman.com/services/esg-and-sustainability

For more information about Good.Lab and CPA partnership opportunities, visit: https://getgoodlab.com/partner-with-good-lab/

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab is an Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Performance Management SaaS provider that aims to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of ESG data. Increasingly, companies are evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, for the environment, to their workers, to the users of their goods or service, as well as to their shareholders. Good.Lab aims to turn sustainability into a competitive advantage through its ESG Performance Management Platform delivered alongside expert consulting services that empower companies and consultants to build and manage world-class ESG programs focused on performance improvement. Good.Lab is a 1% for the Planet member, as well as a certified B Corporation™. For more information, please visit getgoodlab.com.

Media Contact

Good.Lab Contact, Good.Lab, 1 4084756766, [email protected], https://getgoodlab.com

Schellman Contact, V2 Communications, 1 8662540000 632, [email protected], https://www.schellman.com

