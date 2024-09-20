Schematic Raises $4.8M in Funding For the Last Mile of Pricing and Packaging For SaaS Companies

"Maintaining pricing and packaging has been messy for product and engineering teams. Tools exist for finance, but none bridge the gap to support feature fulfillment and user experience. Schematic fills that gap, offering control and transparency from rollout to revenue," said Fynn Glover, CEO Post this

The current pricing and packaging landscape is dominated by fragmented systems and frankenstein implementations. Schematic surveyed 100s of product and engineering leaders and found that their homegrown systems and processes weren't built for flexibility or to support modern buying preferences such as metering and modular packaging. Consistently, teams struggled to adequately resource pricing and packaging initiatives and, as a result, left significant money on the table.

"Historically, maintaining pricing and packaging for product and engineering teams has been a mess. The market has tools for finance teams in spades, but none that bridge the gap to the application to support feature fulfillment, the end user experience, and internal tools, so we end up building them from scratch. We built Schematic to address that gap, and our product allows businesses to handle the entire lifecycle of a feature from rollout to revenue, offering best-in-class control and transparency to end users out of the box," said Fynn Glover, CEO of Schematic.

The company wants to eliminate the need for businesses to reinvent the wheel to support pricing and packaging in applications. Schematic offers the flexibility to launch, package, meter, and monitor features from one place, without the tax of architecting and maintaining homegrown systems.

Pricing and packaging sits within a $30B market that includes the tools to license, fulfill, and bill end customers. It faces significant challenges due to the consumerization of B2B SaaS that has led to evolving buying preferences and expectations, pressure on back office operations, and legacy tools that are difficult to implement, costly, and do not integrate well with modern tools and applications. This has led to fragmented, homegrown systems and processes that divert resources to maintain and delay growth initiatives.

Schematic believes that an integrated platform, rather than disconnected tools and processes, should support customers from purchase to feature delivery and the operators tasked with supporting them. The launch of Components extends Schematic's value proposition with embeddable UI elements that deliver best-in-class purchasing experiences to SaaS customers.

Schematic's co-founders Jasdeep Garcha, Benjamin Papillon, Giovanni Hobbins, and Fynn Glover are seasoned entrepreneurs with experience on many sides of this problem having most recently led Operations, Product, Growth, and Engineering functions at Automox, Twilio, and Relay Payments. They have previously built successful startups and bring their expertise to Schematic to address the evolving needs of B2B SaaS companies.

The company is launching with $4.8M in seed funding led by MHS Capital with participation from NextView Ventures, Active Capital, Atlanta Ventures, and the founders of LaunchDarkly, Salesloft, Salesforce Pardot, and Crowdstrike.

"The decision to back Schematic was easy, given the clear market need and the team's proven track record. Schematic is poised for rapid growth by providing an integrated solution for SaaS pricing and packaging," said Vijay Naggapan, partner with MHS Capital.

Schematic's platform allows businesses to outsource pricing and packaging with a few lines of code, enabling them to quickly launch new packaging models, take the burden off of engineering almost entirely, and flexibly adjust their pricing and packaging to individual customer preferences. The product has been in beta for a year with customers ranging from early-stage startups to growth-stage scale-ups, all benefiting from the flexibility and control it provides.

"There should be a standard for how digital businesses operate pricing and packaging. Schematic provides that standard, eliminating fragmented systems that frustrate teams and slow down businesses," said Fynn.

"Schematic has allowed us to manage entitlements and metering with ease, setting us up in just a few days," said Daniel Chalef, CEO of Zep, an early-stage SaaS company that replaced manual processes with Schematic's automation. By implementing Schematic Zep has adapted to customer demands for new offerings easily without major engineering investments.

Learn more about Schematic. The product is free for early stage businesses.

