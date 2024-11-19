Schlafender Hase® Announces Upcoming Release of TVT 12 Proofreading Software

"TVT 12's updates, especially in artwork verification and support for EU food allergen regulations, represent a major step forward, making TVT the ideal solution for industries beyond Pharma and Medical Devices." says André Cerbe, co-CEO of Schlafender Hase Post this

In terms of efficiency and compliance, TVT 12 now supports Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) XML documents, and offers improved HTML comparison by supporting embedded online images. These enhancements significantly increase speed and accuracy for verifying online content in an electronic labeling environment.

Notable features for this upgrade include:

The Critical Words list now specifically highlights food allergens across all European languages, aligning with EU Regulation 1169/2011.

Improvements to the Repeated Words feature help eliminate false positives.

Enhanced efficiency in Style Check, Style Conformity, and search functionalities, complemented by new colorized ribbon buttons that improve the overall user experience.

Customers with TVT Spelling®, TVT Barcode® and TVT Artwork® also benefit from improvements to these modules. TVT Spelling now auto-detects language, allowing multilingual spell checks simultaneously for all supported dictionaries in one review, including new Thai and Indonesian dictionaries. TVT Barcode® now supports GS1 DataBar Expanded, and TVT Artwork® offers higher precision with new sensitivity levels and automatic image pair alignment.

"I would like to thank the many customers of Schlafender Hase who have contributed to this new release," says Frank Hessler, founding CEO of Schlafender Hase. "Together, we are not only making TVT even better, but also saving our customers valuable time and resources earlier in their document verification process."

"TVT 12's updates, especially in artwork verification and support for EU food allergen regulations, represent a major step forward, making TVT the ideal solution for industries beyond Pharma and Medical Devices." says André Cerbe, co-CEO of Schlafender Hase "For sectors like Food and Cosmetics, where deadlines are tight and packaging is complex, TVT ensures accuracy and compliance at every stage. By expanding our focus to include artwork verification, we're enabling more businesses to avoid costly packaging errors while increasing efficiency and precision."

About Schlafender Hase:

Schlafender Hase provides an easy-to-use document comparison software for regulatory affairs to reduce the time spent proofreading and reduce the risk of errors in any content. Our solution, TVT®, catches even the smallest differences early in the process, ensuring that only approved content is printed or published. TVT easily verifies text, artwork, barcodes and spelling, and generates an audit trail report.

Designed for and proven within the highly regulated life science industry, TVT is currently used by top FMCG and life sciences companies as well as 5 health authorities.

Media Contact

Kindrie Eaton, Schlafender Hase, 1 16176074900, [email protected], https://www.schlafenderhase.com/

SOURCE Schlafender Hase