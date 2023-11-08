Schlafender Hase® Appoints André Cerbe as co-CEO, Paving the Way for International Growth

André Cerbe shared his excitement: "I am eager to continue fostering Schlafender Hase's customer-centric approach, with a special focus on supporting our clients in delivering safe and compliant patient-centric healthcare." Post this

André Cerbe also shared his excitement: "Delivering the best possible proofreading software to customers has always been the core value of Schlafender Hase. I am truly inspired by the quality of TVT and the dedicated team behind it, who have made it the industry leader it is today. I am eager to continue fostering Schlafender Hase's customer-centric approach, with a special focus on supporting our clients in delivering safe and compliant patient-centric healthcare."

The appointment of André Cerbe as co-CEO underscores Schlafender Hase's commitment to internationalization and future growth. With his management skills and industry knowledge, the company is well-positioned to expand its global footprint and offer innovative solutions to an ever-widening customer base.

About Schlafender Hase:

Schlafender Hase delivers an easy-to-use document comparison software for regulatory affairs to reduce the time spent proofreading and reduce the risk of errors in any content. Our solution, TVT®, catches even the smallest differences early in the process, ensuring that only approved content is printed or published. TVT easily verifies text, artwork, barcodes and spelling, and generates an audit trail report.

Designed for and proven within the highly regulated life science industry, TVT is currently used by all of the top 20 life science companies and 5 health authorities.

Media Contact

Kindrie Eaton, Schlafender Hase, 1 617-607-4900, [email protected], https://www.schlafenderhase.com/

SOURCE Schlafender Hase