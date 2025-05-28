Schlafender Hase Brings Pharma-Level content review and compliance to the CPG Industry with a new cloud-native version of TVT

"With this new cloud-native TVT, we're bringing the same confidence and precision that pharmaceutical leaders have relied on for over two decades to the CPG industry" said André Cerbe, CEO of Schlafender Hase. Post this

Trusted by all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, such AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk, as well as five major global health authorities (EMA, MHRA, BfArM, ANSM, HSA), TVT removes the risk of errors being sent to print or for publishing in critical patient, or consumer information. Schlafender Hase's new solution empowers CPG companies to ensure compliance of their content and save valuable time by automating the artwork review process. TVT simultaneously improves labeling accuracy across SKUs, languages, and shortens time to market.

Cloud-native TVT enables CPG teams to:

Automatically compare content across artwork files in seconds.

Detect deviations in critical areas like allergens, nutritional facts, ingredient lists and claims to ensure legal and regulatory compliance.

Reduce the number of correction cycles with collaboration and in-tool annotation features that enable cross departmental workflows, all tracked in a full audit trail report.

Review multilingual packaging in record time with many-to-one comparison capabilities that automatically match and compare an artwork to multiple language files.

Easily integrate with any workflow tools such as Esko WebCenter for seamless label and artwork review.

"Our foundation in Pharma, the most regulated industry in the world has taught us what it takes to get labeling right. But as we looked to serve the CPG space, we conducted extensive research with leading CPG companies to understand their unique challenges" said Mike Baird, Director of Product Development of Schlafender Hase. "The result is a product shaped by both regulatory rigor and real-world CPG needs. We're incredibly proud of that."

This version of TVT will be showcased at Esko World 2025, where attendees can experience its capabilities firsthand through live demos and interactive challenges.

To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit: https://www.schlafenderhase.com/industries/fmcg-packaging-proofreading-software

