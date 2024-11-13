Schleich® Wraps Up Record-Breaking Year of Growth with the Unveiling of Imagination Island Experience at FAO Schwarz in New York City

Marking Another Milestone for the Flagship Strategy, New Innovative Technology Allows Visitors to Create Their Own Custom schleich® Figurines for the First-Time Ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schleich®, the world-renowned maker of realistic animal figures and playsets, has debuted its new "Imagination Island" experience at the iconic FAO Schwarz in New York City. This immersive, hands-on attraction invites children and families to explore the magic of schleich® through an interactive experience that sparks imagination and creativity by enabling them to design a custom animal toy figure. Through advanced technologies, guests can tickle their imaginations, designing animals in unique colors and patterns, from cows with leopard spots to lions with fish scales.

"At schleich, we believe kids have a storytelling superpower, and our toys are built to celebrate and inspire imagination. Evolving our presence at FAO Schwarz in New York City to give kids the opportunity to create their very own animal figure was a natural and exciting next step in bringing those imaginations to life," said Senior Director of North American Marketing, Kelli Masilun. "This year our 'Share Your Stories' campaign brought us to several flagship locations, meeting kids all over North America and hearing their stories. We hope fans will now visit Imagination Island and create schleich® figurines that will inspire storytelling adventures for years to come."

The Share Your Stories initiative celebrated the creativity and storytelling of schleich® fans worldwide. After receiving more than 670 submissions, the winning stories have been selected and will be spotlighted across schleich®'s official website and social media channels, @schleichusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @schleichglobal on TikTok. The campaign not only showcased the imaginative play possibilities offered by schleich® figurines, but also underscored the brand's commitment to inspiring lifelong creativity in children and collectors alike.

In tandem with this year's campaign, schleich® expanded its presence in key North American markets through new retail partnerships. The brand celebrated the opening of its 100th flagship store location this past October, and collaborated with select retailers to bring the brand's products to a broader audience. Throughout 2024, schleich® has boosted brand visibility through interactive, in-store storytelling events at prominent locations, such as Science Museum Oklahoma, the Toronto Zoo, and Atlanta Fernbank Museum, resulting in a remarkable 300% year-over-year sales growth at these stores.

Fans can experience the magic of schleich® at one of their 100 flagship stores across North America. For more information about schleich®, visit https://us.schleich-s.com.

About schleich®

Schleich® is one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers and a leading international brand of authentic play figurines, igniting the joy of storytelling in children. Friedrich Schleich founded schleich® in Schwäbisch Gmünd in 1935. Today, the famous figurines and sets made by the brand schleich®, are sold in more than 60 countries and have become a beloved feature in children's rooms around the world, letting kids' imagination run wild. A study by the University of Koblenz confirms that schleich® toys are well suited to free play. 89% of parents surveyed rated Schleich's play figurines as particularly stimulating to the imagination. As a global player with Swabian roots, schleich® now generates more than 60% of its turnover outside of its core market Germany. In 2023, schleich® had a global turnover of EUR 234 million, selling around 35 million animal figurines. Sustainability is a core commitment: As a first step, the majority of figurines will be recyclable by 2027. Schleich® is also intensively researching recycled materials for the future production of its toys. In addition, schleich® will be optimizing and certifying its figurines and packaging to the standards of the Cradle to Cradle® circular economy to ensure that resources are reused. The company is owned by Partners Group and schleich® employees.

Marissa Lambert, Schleich, 1 2012229118, [email protected], https://us.schleich-s.com/

