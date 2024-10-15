Scholar and Author Explores Insights in the Fourth Gospel: A Deep Dive into the Gospel of John

"I want my book to invite readers to participate their hearts and minds," Young said. "Proposing a space for self-examination, growth, and transformation through the storytelling of John and their encounter to the deep effect the book may have on their life as it has done to mine." Post this

"If you're new to Christianity or exploring spiritual questions, this book provides a friendly introduction to John and the Bible," Young said. "It doesn't assume prior knowledge or faith, making it a great starting point for anyone curious about the person of Jesus Christ and His teachings."

Through guided questions, reflections, and historical insights, the book encourages both individual and group study, making it an ideal companion for Bible study groups, church classes, or personal exploration, proving to be more than an academic book, but an open invitation to experience the potential power of the gospel of John.

"Come and See: A Beginner's Guide to the Fourth Gospel"

By Abigail Ann Young

ISBN: 9798385023134 (softcover); 9798385023134 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Abigail Ann Young studied classical languages at the Universities of Texas and of Michigan, and 12th- and 13th-c biblical interpretation at the University of Toronto. These studies, combined with the interdisciplinary approach she learned in Austin and Toronto, have given her a unique approach to studying the Bible, and especially John's Gospel, the focus of her doctoral thesis. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854852-come-and-see.

