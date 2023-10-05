Scholarships available to attend 2024 Annual Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference

We are incredibly grateful to the conference sponsors that help to make this unique scholarship offering possible for the community. Tweet this

The Student Scholarship is for WiCyS student members. The Faculty Scholarship is given to WiCyS Student Chapter advisors or faculty members who have not previously attended the conference. Equity and Advancement Scholarships are for WiCyS non-student members who are part of underrepresented populations. Veteran Scholarships are for all WiCyS members who are U.S. veterans. Each scholarship includes discounted registration and two nights of complimentary, shared lodging.

"Since 2014, WiCyS has been making the conference accessible for aspiring professionals. For every regular registration, we continue to offer a scholarship for a student, educator, underrepresented or underserved professional.," said Janell Straach, WiCyS conference chair. "We are incredibly grateful to the conference sponsors that help to make this unique scholarship offering possible for the community."

Scholarship applications must be received by Nov. 6. For more information, visit http://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2024/scholarships/.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Nike, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

