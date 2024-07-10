Scholes Marketing Appoints Cathy Boudreau as the Firm's Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations

With over 25 years of experience in marketing and client service, Boudreau has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations. In this role, she will implement a structured approach to drive the firm's lead generation, revenue, and growth. Her expertise will help streamline processes and ensure ambitious targets for 2025 are achieved. This promotion reflects Scholes Marketing's commitment to leveraging her vast experience to optimize sales, marketing, and client service functions for maximum impact.

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholes Marketing, a HubSpot Platinum Partner that bridges marketing, sales, and technology to reach target customers and grow revenue using inbound marketing tactics, today announced that Cathy Boudreau has been named Director of Marketing and Revenue Operations. In this new position, Boudreau will lead the firm's efforts in lead generation, revenue, and growth. She will implement a structured approach to execute the company's strategy and report directly to CEO Oscar Jaramillo. This role highlights her extensive experience and our commitment to achieving ambitious growth targets.

For the last eight years, Boudreau has served as a senior account strategist at Scholes, where she developed strategies and managed client teams to execute the development of effective web assets, lead generation programs, inbound marketing, events, and other activities to drive client revenue and growth. Prior to joining Scholes Marketing in 2016, Boudreau served in a variety of marketing roles at Surebridge, Harvest Solutions, and LiquidHub.

"Scholes Marketing has given me the opportunity to work with clients developing innovative marketing strategies alongside exceptional colleagues that deliver results," Boudreau said. "As Scholes expands, I'm looking forward to my new role where I'll execute our growth strategy and oversee lead and revenue generation for the entire firm."

"This has been a pivotal year for Scholes Marketing," said CEO Oscar Jaramillo. "We're seeing enormous opportunities to expand and grow, but to take advantage of them, it was clear we needed a director of revenue operations with a deep understanding of marketing, sales, and the HubSpot ecosystem. Cathy's expertise in developing and executing marketing strategies that spark growth for our clients is exactly what we need at Scholes. We couldn't be more excited to promote her to this new and vital role."

