Scholes Marketing Rebrands as ResultsIQ to Reflect Expertise Across the Entire Customer Journey

The new name reflects the firm's expertise across the entire customer journey and the ultimate aim of all its services — results that ignite growth for clients.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholes Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner that bridges marketing, sales, service, and technology to reach target customers and grow revenue, today announced that the firm has rebranded under a new name: ResultsIQ.
The rebranding reflects the firm's expertise not just in marketing and lead generation, but also in sales, service and operations. The team at ResultsIQ possesses expertise backed up by over 75+ certifications across the entire customer journey. ResultsIQ leverages technology, strategy and tactics to make marketing, sales and service more efficient and interconnected — all with the aim of achieving a single, overarching goal: to produce smart results that accelerate revenue generation and growth.
ResultsIQ's business has been built on its close partnership with HubSpot. As HubSpot's 14th partner, ResultsIQ was a champion of the platform from the very beginning, and has grown alongside HubSpot as the software company expanded beyond Marketing to add their Sales, Service, Content, and Operations Hubs.
"We chose the name ResultsIQ because it expresses what we deliver to all of our clients: growth-driven results through the power of intelligent data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology," said ResultsIQ president and CEO, Oscar Jaramillo. "Digital marketing is core to our services, but we don't stop at unearthing great prospects. Sales needs optimized, automated processes to convert these leads into revenue, and customer service must be able to efficiently resolve issues to retain the customers that sales wins. At ResultsIQ, we cover every step of the customer journey, enabling our clients to achieve their aggressive business goals."
