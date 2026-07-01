School and Student Services® (SSS) Is Now Ravenna Financial Aid®

School and Student Services®, the trusted financial aid platform, is joining the Ravenna brand alongside Ravenna Admissions to deliver a more seamless, connected enrollment experience for private K–12 schools and families.

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenturEd Solutions today announced that School and Student Services® (SSS), its trusted financial aid solution serving private and independent K–12 schools for more than 50 years, is now Ravenna Financial Aid®.

This name change aligns financial aid more closely with Ravenna Admissions®, bringing two trusted solutions together under the Ravenna brand to create a more connected and streamlined enrollment experience for schools and families.

Both SSS and Ravenna have long been part of VenturEd Solutions, making the transition to Ravenna Financial Aid seamless for schools. Schools will continue using the same system, workflows, and processes they rely on today, with no changes to data, pricing, or contracts.

"Our data shows that the strongest enrollment outcomes happen when admissions and financial aid operate as one connected experience," said Nick Laird, CEO of VenturEd Solutions. "Ravenna Financial Aid reflects that alignment while preserving everything schools already trust about SSS."

Ravenna Financial Aid continues to deliver the same proven capabilities schools depend on, including IRS-verified financial data, a streamlined family application experience, and comprehensive financial insights that support fair and confident aid decisions.

By aligning Ravenna Financial Aid with Ravenna Admissions®, schools benefit from a more connected enrollment process—one that improves visibility across the lifecycle, simplifies workflows for staff, and creates a more consistent experience for families from inquiry through enrollment decisions.

Originally developed in partnership with the independent school community and grounded in the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) methodology, SSS has processed millions of financial aid applications and supported the distribution of billions of dollars in aid. That foundation continues unchanged under the Ravenna Financial Aid name.

No action is required from schools as part of this transition. Everything—from system access to reporting and daily workflows—remains the same.

Ravenna Financial Aid is part of the VenturEd Enrollment Suite, a connected set of solutions that brings admissions, financial aid, and tuition management together in one system. This integrated approach helps schools reduce complexity, improve data visibility, and make more confident enrollment decisions.

To learn more about Ravenna Financial Aid and the VenturEd Enrollment Suite, visit VenturEd Solutions.

About VenturEd Solutions

VenturEd Solutions supports the entire enrollment journey for private, independent, and faith-based K–12 schools through innovative software that simplifies the family experience, expands educational equity, and streamlines operations for enrollment and business office teams. By connecting every step—from the first inquiry through admissions, financial aid, and tuition management—in a single, integrated system, we help schools save time, reduce complexity, and better serve their families.

Media Contact

Christy Frost, VenturEd Solutions, 1 6122816858, [email protected], www.venturedsolutions.com

SOURCE VenturEd Solutions