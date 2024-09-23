School Bus Logistics Enhances Their RouteHub Communication Portal With the Addition of Behavior Incident Reporting

New Offering Provides School Transportation Departments With Real-Time, Cloud-Based Reporting to Quickly De-Escalate Incidents and Increase Student Safety.

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- School Bus Logistics, LLC, the leader in logistics consulting and support to school districts across North America, has added a new feature to their cloud-based, route request portal, RouteHub. The RouteHub portal provides centralized communication for transportation departments in order to improve customer service and bridge communication gaps ensuring student safety. The portal holds all personnel accountable for uploading, responding to and resolving route and student changes on a daily basis.

School Bus Logistics (SBL) provides regular updates to ensure the platform's functionality and offerings cater to the needs of school districts. Most recently, RouteHub has been optimized with the addition of behavior incident reporting. This feature provides schools with timely information so that they can more quickly implement the action plan best suited for each incident. Drivers are provided with a QR code, which can be accessed by a smartphone, allowing them to upload the incident in real time providing the department with pertinent information before the driver even returns to the bus yard. Administrators can also request video coverage of incidents through RouteHub. The incident reporting tool will also provide notifications when the school handles, resolves and closes out the incident form with the proper behavioral plan put in place.

"As the former director of transportation and fleet services at Jefferson County Public Schools, I understand the challenges school transportation departments face in managing student behavior on buses." said Greg Jackson, director of business development at School Bus Logistics, "The addition of this feature is a much-needed enhancement that will streamline communication between drivers, administrators and schools, enabling quicker response times and more effective resolutions. Real-time reporting allows transportation teams to address incidents before they escalate, ensuring the safety and well-being of students. In my experience, this kind of innovation is exactly what districts need to improve accountability, efficiency and overall service. This update will have a meaningful impact on both operations and student safety across districts."

School Bus Logistics will be at the 2024 National Association for Pupil Transportation Conference and Trade Show in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Oct. 4–7 with a booth during the trade show on Oct 6. They will also be at the Transporting Students With Disabilities & Special Needs Conference and Trade Show in Frisco, Texas Nov. 7–12. Attendees are encouraged to visit their booth to see a demo of RouteHub and to learn more about the services provided.

For additional information or to schedule an in-person discussion at a trade show, email [email protected].

School Bus Logistics was created in 2010 to provide logistics consulting and support to school district officials and school bus contracting companies. With more than 65 years of combined routing software experience and routing operations, their focus is solely on pupil transportation routing and the challenges it brings to school districts and the communities they serve.

